Hoop Hogs set for Europe trip, games to be broadcast on FloHoops

Basketball season is tipping off earlier than normal for the Razorbacks this year.

Head coach Eric Musselman and company are gearing up for a trip to Europe, where they will play four games in seven days.

"This trip will help set the tone for this year’s team as they continue to learn our system, learn each other’s games and learn about their teammates as people," Musselman told Arkansas Athletics.

The first stop is Aug. 9 in Valencia, Spain, followed by a second Spanish stop in Barcelona on Aug. 11. Two days later, the Hogs are scheduled to play the first of two games in Como, Italy, where they will wrap up their European tour Aug. 15.

All four games will stream live and be available to watch on demand on FloHoops.com, to which a subscription costs $29.99 per month. Brett Dolan and Matt Zimmerman have been tapped to call the games remotely.

Albeit Musselman's first overseas trip with Arkansas, it is not the first time the program has gone to Europe. Former head coach Mike Anderson took two teams across the Atlantic — one in 2012 to Italy and one in 2016 to Spain.

Here is the full European exhibition game schedule (all times Central):





Tuesday, Aug. 9:

vs. Valencia Seleccion at La Alqueria del Basket in Valencia, Spain, 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11:

vs. Barcelona Todo-Estrella at Pavelló Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13:

vs. Orange 1 Basket Bassano at PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy, 12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 15:

vs. Bakken Bears at PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy, noon

