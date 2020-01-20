SPRINGFIELD, MA. – An integral member for the nation’s top high school program this winter, Montverde Academy, top-30 junior Langston Love has begun to dig into his national recruitment. A visit has already been completed to Stanford but a few others could be on the horizon. “It is good,” Love said about his recruitment. “The same schools are still contacting me. I just try and keep my dad informed and we talk about it a couple of days every week.” Arkansas, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M, Stanford and Villanova are among the group of schools consistently in contact with Love, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arkansas: “That is Coach (Eric) Musselman, he usually texts me. It is good with him. He always sends encouraging stuff and I really enjoy it. “Moses (Moody) is just pitching it and saying how great of a school it is. I know that Duncan (Powell) is going there, too, so that is good.” Baylor: “Coach Scott (Drew), he said they he had a vision and felt that it was going to be a great year for them and it has turned out to be a great year for them so what else is there really to say. “They are good and really easy to talk to. I have talked to most of them, all of the coaches on the coaching staff and they have reached out to me on a daily basis.” Texas A&M: “It has been good with them. I have enjoyed it. I want to go and take a visit soon and see what the campus is really like. I visited there before but there wasn’t much going on so I want to see what the campus atmosphere is like.” Texas: “We are doing pretty good. I am supposed to take an official visit there sometime in February whenever we have some weekends off.” Villanova: “How prestigious the school is. The players that I have seen go through there with Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, they have a great coach, too.”

WHAT'S NEXT?