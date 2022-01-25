Hoops Notebook: Johnson update, Williams honored, more

FAYETTEVILLE — After playing a brief stint in Saturday’s win over Texas A&M, forward Kamani Johnson is expected to be full-go Wednesday night, according to head coach Eric Musselman.

An ankle injury suffered in the first half of the Razorbacks’ blowout win over Missouri caused the redshirt junior to miss the next two games and play less than a minute against the Aggies.

Although he’s lost some of his conditioning, Johnson is now about 90-95 percent healthy, Musselman said, and has been fully cleared for the 6 p.m. CT tip at Ole Miss.

“What his role will be will depend on the guys that are in front of him right now, and what the team needs on that given night,” Musselman said. “But he will be completely available and ready to play without a minutes restriction or anything come Wednesday.”

That’s a significant improvement from where he was in the last game. Johnson was at only 70 percent health and the staff agreed he’d only play if it was absolutely necessary. Sure enough, Jaylin Williams picked up his second foul with 37 seconds left in the half and Johnson was called upon to get Arkansas to halftime.

Before the injury, Johnson was playing his best basketball in an Arkansas uniform. The Little Rock transfer had 7 points and 8 rebounds in the loss at Texas A&M and was off to a good start - with 4 points and 4 rebounds - in less than 9 minutes of playing time when he got the start against Missouri.

J-Will Honored

After notching career highs in two categories, Jaylin Williams was named the SEC co-Player of the Week along with Auburn’s Walker Kessler.

The big man scored a career-high 19 points to go along with 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in Tuesday’s win over South Carolina and followed it up with an even better stat-stuffing performance on Saturday.

In the Razorback’ overtime win over Texas A&M, Williams notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, plus added 3 assists, 3 blocks and a career-high 6 steals.