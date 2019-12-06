Arkansas's 2020 roster is currently projected to be full for the 2020-21 season after Eric Musselman and the Hogs landed four in-state 4-stars. Three of the commits have yet to sign but if everything goes according to plan, the Razorbacks won't be able to add anyone else on scholarship.

The roster situation could change if Isaiah Joe, or anyone else declares for the NBA draft this year or if any current player decides to transfer. Each transfer out would open up one more spot for a 2020 player or a transfer in. Currently, Arkansas isn't openly recruiting any more 2020 prospects.

The focus for the staff has now mostly shifted from the 2020 to the 2021 class. Arkansas already has one commit in 4-star DeSoto, Texas native Duncan Powell who committed in September.

