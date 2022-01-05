Hoops Transfer Tracker: How former Hogs are doing at new schools

Here is an up-to-date look at where recent Arkansas basketball players have continued their collegiate careers…

Ethan Henderson - Texas A&M

Stats: 14 games/5 starts, 17.6 min., 2.9 pts. (64.3% FG, 44.4% FT), 3.5 reb.

In three seasons at Arkansas, Henderson showed glimpses of potential, but never found a steady spot in the rotation. His most playing time came as a sophomore in 2019-20, when he appeared in 20 games, including six starts, and averaged 9.2 minutes.

Following a second season under Eric Musselman, Henderson entered the portal and remained in the SEC by landing at Texas A&M. He came off the bench the first nine games, but has since made five straight starts for the Aggies. However, his playing time has stayed relatively the same, averaging just 17 minutes over that span.

Henderson will get at least two chances to face his former team, with the first coming Saturday in College Station. He’ll return to Fayetteville two weeks later for a matchup on Jan. 22.

Abayomi Iyiola - Hofstra

Stats: 10 games/8 starts, 21.5 min., 8.2 pts. (64.9% FG, 72.7% FT), 8.7 reb.

One player who’s already had his chance for revenge and made the most of it is Iyiola, who posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Hofstra’s upset win over the Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. It is by far the 6-foot-9 forward’s best game of the season, as he’s followed it up with back-to-back 11-rebound games against Monmouth and William & Mary - games in which he scored just 9 and 5 points, respectively.

Originally a transfer from Stetson, Iyiola had to sit out his first year at Arkansas and then a torn ACL sidelined him for nearly all of last year, but he did manage to get on the court for two minutes at the end of a blowout win at South Carolina.

Vance Jackson Jr. - East Carolina

Stats: 12 games/12 starts, 27.1 min., 10.8 pts. (40.0% FG, 38.2% 3PT, 59.3% FT), 5.8 reb., 1.4 ast.

Now playing at his fourth school in six years, Jackson took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic by transferring to East Carolina. He seems to be much closer to the player he was at New Mexico, averaging 10.8 points and shooting 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Even with a bad performance against Gardner-Webb mixed in, Jackson has played really well the last five games. He’s averaging 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent from deep over that stretch, including a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double against Liberty.

A former top-100 recruit, Jackson began his career at UConn and spent a few years at New Mexico before ending up at Arkansas. Unfortunately, he didn’t live up to expectations with the Razorbacks, averaging just 3.8 points in 11.6 minutes. He played just 4.6 minutes in his last 10 games and didn’t even get off the bench the last five games of the year.

*Akol Mawein - Oklahoma

Stats: 6 games/0 starts, 3.8 min., 1.0 pts. (3/5 FG), 1.3 reb.

Although he’s not technically a transfer, we included Mawein in this piece because he did sign with the Razorbacks. The JUCO transfer was let out of his NLI, though, and instead followed former assistant coach David Patrick to Oklahoma. He’s been limited to mop-up duty with the Sooners, playing 23 total minutes across six games. Mawien did not play in Oklahoma’s 22-point win over Arkansas in Tulsa last month.

Desi Sills - Arkansas State

Stats: 13 games/12 starts, 27.4 min., 14.2 pts. (47.4% FG, 21.4% 3PT, 72.6% FT), 2.9 reb., 3.1 ast., 2.1 stl.

In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Sills was a key player and mostly beloved by the fan base for his style of play. He made 47 career starts, including 24 as a sophomore in 2019-20, when he averaged 10.6 points in 31.2 minutes.

However, Sills’ playing time dipped in his second season under Musselman and he opted to transfer. Originally committing to Auburn, he eventually ended up back in his hometown of Jonesboro, landing at Arkansas State. The only time he’s come off the bench was following a 3-point effort against Texas Tech, but he’s scored in double figures in 10 of 13 games for the Red Wolves.

Bryson Morehead - Texas-Permian Basin (DII)

Stats: 4 games/0 starts, 1.5 min., 0.5 pts. (1/3 FG, 0/1 3PT)

A walk-on from Katy, Texas, Morehead appeared in three games as a freshman at Arkansas last season. He entered the portal and landed at UT-Permian Basin, a Division II school in his home state. Through the Falcons’ first 12 games, Morehead has played a total of six minutes across four appearances in mop-up duty.

Emeka Obukwelu - Northeastern State (DII)

Stats: 13 games/13 starts, 30.1 min., 17.2 pts. (52.3% FG, 80.4% FT), 8.5 reb., 1.7 ast.

Taking advantage of the NCAA’s pandemic-related eligibility relief, Obukwelu - who spent three years at Arkansas as a walk-on after beginning his career at Division III UT-Tyler - decided to transfer down a level and play his sixth season of college ball at Northeastern State, a Division II program in Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged a double-double through the RiverHawks’ non-conference slate, but has seen his production dip slightly in conference play. He’s averaged 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last seven games.