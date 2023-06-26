At this point last year, former Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. was looking forward to being a potential top-5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

While things didn't go exactly how Smith likely drew it up, the North Little Rock High School product has accomplished the tall task of making it to the NBA.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard fell to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 27 overall in Thursday's draft to make him the 15th first round selection in program history.

After playing just 17 games as a freshman due to a right knee injury, Smith saw his draft stock take a fall. Though he wasn't a lottery pick, the Hornets had him projected close to it, according to president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak.

"I think we had him in the top 16," Kupchak told reporters Friday. "He missed some time this year with an injury, but we looked into it and we feel comfortable. He came back and played."

Smith averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as a Hog. A McDonald's All-American and the No. 1 overall guard in the 2022 class on Rivals, Smith is still extremely talented and Charlotte saw that.

“We had him much higher in the draft,” Kupchak said. “He’s young, he’s got great size, he’s a shooter. In our league, that’s at a premium. Athletic.

"Last week, I spoke to his coach, Eric Musselman, who I had in Los Angeles and we're friends. We spoke about all his players at Arkansas, and Nick was one who he spoke very highly of. You've always got to wait three or four years to look back and find out how good your draft was, but we feel very fortunate to get Nick where we did.”

Draft night was an emotional one for Smith, who attended to event at the Barclays Center in New York. He told reporters that his knee is no longer going to affect him and he has a big chip on his shoulder moving forward.

“If that ball’s bouncing, I’m always going to try and be available,” Smith said. “[My knee] isn’t going to affect me anymore. That’s out of the picture. I’m extremely healthy right now. I feel good and I’m ready to put the work in.

"I’m coming in with a big chip, for sure, but I also understand this game is a business. Charlotte was willing to take a chance on me. My trust is in Charlotte right now and I’m very thankful that they believed in me. I’m ready to get to work.”

Along with selecting Smith, the Hornets also picked Alabama standout freshman Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick, who Smith played with on the Brad Beal Elite AAU team

“Brandon is my right-hand man,” Smith said. “I talk to him every day and obviously, I’m going to do that still now. I’m just ready to get to work with him. He’s an extremely good player. I’ve been working with him ever since we were in high school, and the journey continues. I feel like everything happens for a reason.”

His lone season in Fayetteville didn't go as expected, but the sky is the limit for Smith. He showed some of his potential by scoring 26 points against Georgia on Feb. 21 and 24 points against Miller and Alabama just four days later.

Smith is the first Arkansas player to ever be drafted by the Hornets franchise. He joins Moses Moody, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh as one of four one-and-dones in program history.