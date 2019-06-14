"Wooo Pig Sooie!" Houston running back John Gentry has called the Hogs, he announced via Twitter post Friday morning after touching down from his official visit in Fayetteville. Gentry is the first running back in the 2020 class, the eighth commit and sixth from the Lone Star State. The Texas 3-star was on campus this week for his first, and likely last, official visit and though Arkansas was already leading, his trip solidified his decision that it's his next home. "It was a visit to remember. All the food was a highlight, and then the time at Coach Morris's house really sealed the deal for me. I sat down one-on-one with all the coaches and they were telling me how I'm needed and how I could be a big part of the turn around."

Gentry chose Arkansas over 12 other Division-I offers but, four months ago, he was on our list of the Hogs' top sleeper prospects. He picked up all 12 other offers, including Houston, North Texas and Tulsa, in the months after winning an undefeated Texas state championship at North Shore High School. Gentry had over 1,300 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns his junior season, while playing alongside the no. 1-ranked running back in the nation, but Arkansas was the first and only school to offer the now-104th ranked player in the state in 2018 and that initial interest has carried the Hogs a long way. "I love Arkansas. SEC is the best level of football there is. If I come in here and do my thing, I have the possibility to go to the league and I think they can put me in a position to do that." Gentry told his future coach Jeff Traylor that he was committed Thursday night at the Head Hogs' house. His relationship has been a strong one and building ever since last September. "I think Coach Traylor is going to be a hard coach but I think he's going to be understanding," Gentry said. "I think we're going to have a good 3-4 years when I come."

"At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Gentry possesses fantastic straight-line speed with a recorded 4.56-second 40 time. " — - Texas Analyst Sam Spiegelman

Naturally, the 3-star running back from Houston was hosted by another Houston native and one of the SEC's leading rushers in 2018-19 Rakeem Boyd who transferred to Arkansas after first signing with A&M and then playing JUCO. "Rakeem was an amazing host," Gentry said. "He showed me a lot and we talked about a lot, he sealed the deal for me, too." The new commit wasn't on his official visit alone. Morris also hosted wide receiver commit Mason Mangum and in-state defensive end Blayne Toll. Gentry, already knowing he would be a Hog, began recruiting Toll to join the Diamond Gang. As for how it went, that remains to be seen. "Mason and I were working on Blayne, we'll see what happens." Gentry said. Despite coming off a 2-10 season, Arkansas has still been able to make more progress in recruiting by this time of year than in the 2019 class. The coaches and the players all made Gentry feel like there's good reason to have faith in the future of the program. "I know last year Coach Morris was new, so that was a rebuilding stage, but they're more stable now, I think they'll have more wins this season. I talked to Collin (Clay) and he told me it's a great atmosphere. He said that everyone is really here and in it and they're going to turn this thing around." Gentry adds 75 points to the Hogs' team recruiting score, moving them up to no. 37 in the nation and giving them some good momentum heading into the peak of summer.

SCOUTING REPORT