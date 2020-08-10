HawgBeat - How a star-studded Zoom unified a 'hail mary' attempt to save the season

The “Hail Mary” began with a GroupMe DM. Clemson running back Darien Rencher sent it Sunday night. Stanford defensive end Dylan Boles received it. Trevor Lawrence soon joined them on a FaceTime call. And before long, with college football season creaking toward collapse, they’d convened the most star-studded Zoom meeting in the sport.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields? Present.

Alabama running back Najee Harris? Check.

Oregon lineman Penei Sewell? On board.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard? Yep.

A dozen players gathered because they, like hundreds of college athletes who spoke up over the weekend, want to play football in 2020.

And because players from the Pac-12 and Big Ten, who’d led separate movements demanding stronger coronavirus protections and other benefits, also want to play football.

Yet as they watched #WeWantToPlay accelerate on social media, they saw a troubling trend. They saw polarization and artificial conflict. “We felt like the media and the fans were kind of pitting the two movements against each other,” Boles told Yahoo Sports.

In reality, players realized, the two movements could blend into one. Michigan cornerback Hunter Reynolds, who’d led the Big Ten movement, spoke with Rencher individually. And they found, Reynolds said, that “what [#WeWantToPlay advocates] were saying was a similar message to what we were saying, just conveyed a little differently.”

So the players, with representation from each Power 5 conference, gathered via Zoom. Reynolds had prepared a preliminary statement. As a group, they refined it. “We need to make this clear and concise,” Boles said they decided. They needed bullet points, “something we can throw on a graphic, and make it easily distributable.”

In around 30 minutes, they settled on the bullets. They wanted to play. But they wanted universal COVID-19 protocols, and freedom for players to opt out, and eligibility guarantees. And most notably, they wanted a players union.

Then they turned to Washington State defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs, who was on the Zoom. Hobbs, a talented graphic designer, pulled up Photoshop and got to work. “20 mins to save the world,” he later tweeted. “That’s all the time they wanted to give me.”

And Hobbs, from his desk in Pullman, Washington, delivered in crunch time. He aligned the five Power 5 conference logos atop his screen. Then “WEAREUNITED X #WEWANTTOPLAY.”

One minute past midnight ET, Lawrence hit send.