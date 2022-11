FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While the Hogs are gearing up to play Ole Miss under the lights at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night, some high school players from the crop of commitments in the 2023 class finished up their high school careers on Friday.

All told, 13 recruits from the class of 2023 suited up this weekend across eight states. Three of those players are from Arkansas, three are from Oklahoma, two are from Texas, and one each from Alabama, Tennessee, Illinois, Georgia and Florida.