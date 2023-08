Recruiting the transfer portal year after year has become a staple amongst college football programs in recent years, and it has benefitted Arkansas tremendously.

But recruiting the transfer portal can be a risky game. Players decide to transfer for numerous reasons, whether it be playing time, character issues, bad scheme fit and so on.

That puts pressure on coaching staffs to evaluate a player on multiple fronts. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman explained what his staff goes through to find out if a transfer is a good fit for the Razorbacks.