FAYETTEVILLE — Three days ahead of Kentucky’s game against Arkansas, questions are still swirling around who will start at quarterback for the Wildcats.

Already down to its backup quarterback because Terry Wilson went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, Kentucky has been cautiously optimistic that Sawyer Smith will be healthy enough to start against the Razorbacks on Saturday.

The graduate transfer from Troy did not throw at all during the open week as he nursed a wrist injury suffered against Florida (Sept. 14), a shoulder injury suffered against Mississippi State (Sept. 21) and an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops told local reporters Tuesday that Smith “feels significantly better,” but is still “banged up.” When asked during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference about how he’s looked at practice and if he still anticipated him starting, the seventh-year coach declined further comment.

“I’m leaving that alone the rest of the week,” Stoops said. “All quarterbacks were out there Monday and Tuesday and will be out there today and I’m not going to get into much more detail than that.”