News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 14:06:36 -0500') }} football Edit

How Arkansas is preparing for Kentucky's uncertain QB situation

Sawyer Smith has started Kentucky's last three games.
Sawyer Smith has started Kentucky's last three games. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

FAYETTEVILLE — Three days ahead of Kentucky’s game against Arkansas, questions are still swirling around who will start at quarterback for the Wildcats.

Already down to its backup quarterback because Terry Wilson went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, Kentucky has been cautiously optimistic that Sawyer Smith will be healthy enough to start against the Razorbacks on Saturday.

The graduate transfer from Troy did not throw at all during the open week as he nursed a wrist injury suffered against Florida (Sept. 14), a shoulder injury suffered against Mississippi State (Sept. 21) and an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops told local reporters Tuesday that Smith “feels significantly better,” but is still “banged up.” When asked during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference about how he’s looked at practice and if he still anticipated him starting, the seventh-year coach declined further comment.

“I’m leaving that alone the rest of the week,” Stoops said. “All quarterbacks were out there Monday and Tuesday and will be out there today and I’m not going to get into much more detail than that.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}