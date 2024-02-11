Long before they put on NFL uniforms to play in the Super Bowl, Dre Greenlaw and Brandon Allen were walking the halls of Fayetteville High School, preparing to decide where they were going to play college football.

Both Greenlaw and Allen chose to stay home and play for the Razorbacks, and have since gone on to spend five and eight seasons in the NFL, respectively.

Allen spent 2011 to 2015 with the Razorbacks before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 201st pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He bounced around the league, playing for the Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals before joining the 49ers in 2023.

Greenlaw has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the 49ers after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s been a mainstay for the 49ers defense, and has recorded a total of 446 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three interceptions in his five seasons with the team.

Sunday’s Super Bowl is actually the second one both players have been to, with Greenlaw appearing in 2020 and 2024 with the 49ers, and Allen appearing in 2022 (Cincinnati Bengals) and 2024. Neither have won, though.

Before the big game, let’s take a look back at how Greenlaw and Allen were viewed as high school prospects.