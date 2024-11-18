Social media reacts to Arkansas' 91-72 win over Pacific

On a bitter night in Fayetteville, the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) scraped by the Pacific Tigers (3-3), 91-72, inside Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas' hot shooting start (6-of-12 3PT) in the first half was hampered by 10 turnovers, eight of which came from forward Zvonimir Ivisic and guard Johnell Davis. Forward Adou Thiero led the Hogs in scoring through the first 20 minutes with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

In the second half, Arkansas finally broke through and extended its lead with strong performances from Thiero, guards Boogie Fland and DJ Wagner and Ivisic. As a team, the Hogs forced 17 turnovers and out-rebounded the Tigers 30-28

Below are social media reactions from fans and media throughout the Hoop Hogs' non-conference victory: