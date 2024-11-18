Time running out for Jaylon Braxton's return

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided health updates Monday for sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton and other Razorbacks ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4 CUSA) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Braxton hasn't played a snap for Arkansas since its Week 2 road matchup against Oklahoma State, as he's dealt with lingering knee issues that seemingly haven't improved enough, according to Pittman.
It doesn't look like Braxton will play for the Hogs this week against the Bulldogs, either, as Pittman answered "no" to Braxton's potential return against Louisiana Tech.
"If he doesn't practice, we're running out of time," Pittman said Monday. "I'm saying possibly, you know, the bowl, but I don't — it's just not getting better."
The Frisco, Texas, native registered two pass breakups against the Cowboys and was expected to play a major role in defensive coordinator Travis Williams' unit. Last season, Braxton earned All-SEC honors after leading the team with eight defended passes while recording 20 tackles and one interception.
Ahead of Arkansas' 20-10 loss to No. 3 Texas on Saturday, three defensive Razorbacks — pass-rusher Anton Juncaj, cornerback Selman Bridges (fever) and defensive back Anthony Switzer — were listed as "out" on the SEC availability report and didn't play against the Longhorns.
Pittman said he expects that Bridges and Switzer will be back this week, but the head Hog wasn't as confident in Juncaj's status, and that was echoed Monday.
"I still think (Juncaj is) probably, in all honesty, probably at least a week away," Pittman said. "I don’t anticipate him really being healthy this week."
As for positive news, freshman running back Braylen Russell appears to be steadily progressing and didn't play against Texas due to a lack of reps, per Pittman. The Benton native has racked up 304 yards and two touchdowns this season on 47 carries.
"He really didn’t get completely okay...until Friday," Pittman said. "Missed a lot of full-speed reps and with having (Ja'Quinden Jackson) back and all that, it would affect his reps some, anyway. If he’s healthy, we’ll certainly use him. He’s a good player."
Up next, Arkansas (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. That game will kick off at 3 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.