Time running out for Jaylon Braxton's return

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided health updates Monday for sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton and other Razorbacks ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4 CUSA) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Braxton hasn't played a snap for Arkansas since its Week 2 road matchup against Oklahoma State, as he's dealt with lingering knee issues that seemingly haven't improved enough, according to Pittman.

It doesn't look like Braxton will play for the Hogs this week against the Bulldogs, either, as Pittman answered "no" to Braxton's potential return against Louisiana Tech.

"If he doesn't practice, we're running out of time," Pittman said Monday. "I'm saying possibly, you know, the bowl, but I don't — it's just not getting better."

The Frisco, Texas, native registered two pass breakups against the Cowboys and was expected to play a major role in defensive coordinator Travis Williams' unit. Last season, Braxton earned All-SEC honors after leading the team with eight defended passes while recording 20 tackles and one interception.