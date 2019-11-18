FAYETTEVILLE — During his seven-year tenure at Arkansas, Barry Lunney Jr. has typically spent his open dates hanging out and playing basketball with his kids.

This one was not a typical free Saturday, though, as he added interim head coach duties earlier in the week after the firing of Chad Morris. Instead, he used the time to scout the Razorbacks’ next opponent: No. 1 LSU.

The Tigers got by Ole Miss 58-37 on the road in a game Lunney said they controlled from start to finish, despite a spurt by the Rebels. He added that he was able to take several mental notes while watching it live.

“I wasn’t writing anything down on paper…I think there’s some things you can garner from watching a live game like that as opposed to the coach’s film that we get where there’s no crowd noise or no interaction,” Lunney said. “I think there’s some things you can gain and get a feel for what that team and their pulse a little bit more.”

Being able to get that extra scouting in will help, but it’s still a daunting task for the Razorbacks. LSU is 10-0 with wins over Texas, Florida, Auburn and Alabama and received 54 of the 62 first-place votes in the AP poll.