How Diamond Hogs are faring during summer baseball

Following their 2022 College World Series run, nine Razorbacks are scattered across the country playing summer baseball.

Peyton Stovall and Jace Bohrofen are in Massachusetts playing together with the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League. Both players saw the field often during their first seasons at Arkansas in 2022 and figure to be cornerstones of the 2023 Razorback lineup.

Right-handed pitchers Jake Faherty and Matthew Magre along with lefty Nick Griffin are teamed up on the Santa Barbara Foresters in the California Collegiate League. The three combined for just 7 2/3 innings pitched with Arkansas this past season, but Griffin is a player head coach Dave Van Horn has said he would like to use as a starter at some point.

Freshman infielder Jude Putz is also playing in the CCL for the Walnut Creek Crawdads.

Righty Austin Ledbetter and infielder Kendall Diggs are set to play in the Appalachian League. Ledbetter has made one appearance for the Princeton WhistlePigs, and Diggs has yet to play for the Kingsport Axmen.

Right-hander Dylan Carter has been throwing for the Green Bay Rockets in the Northwoods League since May 31 as a starter.

Freshman hurlers Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart were both invited to the USA Collegiate National Team training camp, but Arkansas coaches elected to pull both for rest.

Here is a full list of how each has performed to this point: