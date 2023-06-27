Each summer, college baseball players compete in summer leagues all over the map and the Arkansas Razorbacks are routinely well-represented. This summer is no different as at least 16 different Diamond Hogs have participated in summer ball so far.

The coaches help set up where each player should play — generally before the season starts — but all is subject to change given the circumstance of each guy. For example, Peyton Stovall is listed for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League, but he had surgery for a torn labrum after the season and will not play in the summer.

Pitchers Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart were both also listed on CCBL rosters, but both were invited to the Collegiate Baseball National Team training camp. Smith started the first game on Sunday for the Stripes team.