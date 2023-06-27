How Diamond Hogs are performing in summer baseball
Each summer, college baseball players compete in summer leagues all over the map and the Arkansas Razorbacks are routinely well-represented. This summer is no different as at least 16 different Diamond Hogs have participated in summer ball so far.
The coaches help set up where each player should play — generally before the season starts — but all is subject to change given the circumstance of each guy. For example, Peyton Stovall is listed for the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Cod Baseball League, but he had surgery for a torn labrum after the season and will not play in the summer.
Pitchers Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart were both also listed on CCBL rosters, but both were invited to the Collegiate Baseball National Team training camp. Smith started the first game on Sunday for the Stripes team.
Here's a full look at what Arkansas players have participated and how they've performed in summer leagues so far...
LHP Hagen Smith - Collegiate National Team training camp
1 GP, 1 GS, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 3 K
C Hudson White (Texas Tech transfer) - Chatham Anglers (Cape Cod)
6 GP, 14 AB, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 4 K, .071 AVG, .235 OBP, .071 SLG, .306 OPS
LHP Parker Coil - Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod)
2 GP, 0-1 W/L, 6.0 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 6.00 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, .400 BAA
RHP Jake Faherty - Wareham Gatemen (Cape Cod)
2 GP, 2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 7.71 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, .167 BAA
INF Jayson Jones - Green Bay Rockers (Northwoods)
14 GP, 52 AB, 7 R, 14 H, 2 HR, 10 RBIs, 10 BB, 12 K, 5 SB, .269 AVG, .381 OBP, .385 SLG, .766 OPS
RHP Christian Foutch - Green Bay Rockers (Northwoods)
3 GP, 3 GS, 1-1 W/L, 11.1 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 14 K, 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, .233 BAA
RHP Cooper Dossett - Green Bay Rockers (Northwoods)
5 GP, 1-1 W/L, 1 SV, 12.0 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 13 K, 3.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, .262 BAA
OF Mason Neville - Lakeshore Chinooks (Northwoods)
3 GP, 8 AB, 3 R, 2 H, 1 2B, 1 RBIs, 5 BB, 2 K, .250 AVG, .538 OBP, .375 SLG, .913 OPS
OF Hunter Grimes - Lakeshore Chinooks (Northwoods)
9 GP, 32 AB, 7 R, 8 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 9 RBIs, 6 BB, 8 K, .250 AVG, .366 OBP, .469 SLG, .835 OPS
RHP Gage Wood - Santa Barbara Foresters (California Collegiate)
2 GP, 1 GS, 1-0 W/L, 6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K, 2.84 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, .217 BAA
RHP Ben Bybee - Santa Barbara Foresters (California Collegiate)
1 GP, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K, 0.00 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, .000 BAA
RHP Josh Hyneman - Santa Barbara Foresters (California Collegiate)
1 GP, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, 5.40 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, .000 BAA
LHP Sean Fitzpatrick - Walnut Creek Crawdads (California Collegiate)
4 GP, 1-0 W/L, 8.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 14 K, 1.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, .179 BAA
C Hudson Polk - North Adams SteepleCats (New England Collegiate)
10 GP, 29 AB, 2 R, 4 H, 1 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 6 BB, 12 K, .138 AVG, .278 OBP, .379 SLG, .647 OPS
C Parker Rowland - Ocean State Waves (New England Collegiate)
5 GP, 14 AB, 2 R, 5 H, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, .357 AVG, .412 OBP, .571 SLG, .983 OPS
INF Reese Robinett - Martinsville Mustangs (Coastal Plain)
5 GP, 16 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 6 K, .188 AVG, .235 OBP, .188 SLG, .423 OPS
LHP Jordan Huskey - Winter Garden Squeeze (Florida Collegiate)
4 GP, 4 GS, 1-2 W/L 18.1 IP, 16 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 7 BB, 20 K, 4.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, .225 BAA
C Cal Kilgore - Cape Catfish (Prospect)
5 GP, 14 AB, 2 R, 2 H, 1 2B, 4 BB, 6 K, .143 AVG, .429 OBP, .214 SLG, .643 OPS
INF Will Edmunson (Hutchinson CC transfer) - Hutchinson Monarchs (Sunflower Collegiate)
15 GP, 55 AB, 15 R, 21 H, 4 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K, .382 AVG, .443 OBP, .509 SLG, .952 OPS