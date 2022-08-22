How each of Arkansas' 2023 commits fared in the latest RivalsRatings update

This group saw, in my opinion, the second most significant win of the update for Arkansas' class, as one new member joined its existing four.

At the top of the five was Ashdown native Shamar Easter, who dropped four spots into No. 155 but was able to hold firm as the Razorbacks' lone 5.9-four-star.

Behind him was fellow tight end Luke Hasz, who underwent the biggest drop in the entirety of the Rivals250 by falling 128 spots from No. 78 into the 200s. Slotting in right behind Hasz at No. 212 is Booker T. Washington (Okla.) ATH Micah Tease.

Fellow fourth of July commitment and East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Paris Patterson rounded out the original four Razorbacks, staying put at No. 235. Last, but certainly not least is new addition Jaylon Braxton, who committed to the Hogs in mid-July after a brief two-week pledge to Michigan State.

Though not a monumental rise from the 5.8-ranks, Braxton's jump to No. 238 in the nation tosses yet another feather in the cap of defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman's strong first recruiting class.

Analysis - Once rated as the nation's top tight end, Hasz has continued to slide in the ratings down a total of 167 spots since committing to Arkansas on Jan. 22.