How each of Arkansas' 2023 commits fared in the latest RivalsRatings update
Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.
The latest update to Rivals' 2023 class rankings was released over the past week, and it saw a number of Razorback commits impacted.
With Arkansas moving into the No. 14-spot in the team rankings, here's a look into where you can find each of the 23 members of Arkansas' 2023 class + my thoughts on how the ratings shook out.
The Rivals250
This group saw, in my opinion, the second most significant win of the update for Arkansas' class, as one new member joined its existing four.
At the top of the five was Ashdown native Shamar Easter, who dropped four spots into No. 155 but was able to hold firm as the Razorbacks' lone 5.9-four-star.
Behind him was fellow tight end Luke Hasz, who underwent the biggest drop in the entirety of the Rivals250 by falling 128 spots from No. 78 into the 200s. Slotting in right behind Hasz at No. 212 is Booker T. Washington (Okla.) ATH Micah Tease.
Fellow fourth of July commitment and East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Paris Patterson rounded out the original four Razorbacks, staying put at No. 235. Last, but certainly not least is new addition Jaylon Braxton, who committed to the Hogs in mid-July after a brief two-week pledge to Michigan State.
Though not a monumental rise from the 5.8-ranks, Braxton's jump to No. 238 in the nation tosses yet another feather in the cap of defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman's strong first recruiting class.
Analysis - Once rated as the nation's top tight end, Hasz has continued to slide in the ratings down a total of 167 spots since committing to Arkansas on Jan. 22.
