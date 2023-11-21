Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek set the record straight Sunday when he announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he is keeping head football coach Sam Pittman around for the 2024 season.

Once universally-loved around the state of Arkansas, Pittman has taken some heat during the 2023 season as his team has a 4-7 overall record with some disappointing losses at home to the likes of BYU, Mississippi State and Auburn.

It's fair to say that Pittman still has plenty of supporters — including his boss, coaches and players — and probably rightfully so. While other schools such as Texas A&M and Mississippi State have already made the decision to pay big chunks of money for staff overhauls.

Though I think the idea that Arkansas couldn't afford to do the same is silly, the fact that Yurachek is deciding not to might be the right call. Pittman's comments regarding NIL on Monday makes it seem even more like the right call by Yurachek.