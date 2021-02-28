 How much will the Arkansas Razorbacks jump in next week's AP Poll?
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-28 07:08:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

How much will Arkansas jump in next week's AP Poll?

Arkansas took down No. 6 Alabama and LSU this week.
(SEC Media)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch
Arkansas completed a perfect February by beating LSU on Saturday.

It was the Razorbacks' second win of the week, as they also took down No. 6 Alabama on Wednesday, so they are now 19-5 overall and 11-4 in SEC play.

Coming into the week, they were ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll. With those victories, though, Arkansas will likely see a jump in the rankings.

Just how much the Razorbacks go up depends on how the rest of the teams in front of them in the poll have done. As you can see, eight of the nine teams directly ahead of Arkansas have lost at least once and another team - No. 7 Oklahoma - lost both of its games.

Even if it jumps only three of those teams, Arkansas would achieve its best ranking since November 2000, when it was ranked No. 15. The Razorbacks could even get higher than that, which they haven't done since checking in at No. 12 in late February 1998.

Here's a look at the results for all of the top 25 teams...

AP Poll Results (Feb. 22-28)
Team Results this week New record

1. Gonzaga

W, 89-75 vs. Santa Clara

W, 86-69 vs. Loyola Marymount

24-0

2. Baylor

W, 77-72 vs. Iowa State

Canceled vs. No. 10 West Virginia

L, 71-58 at No. 17 Kansas

18-1

3. Michigan

W, 79-57 vs. No. 9 Iowa

W, 73-57 at Indiana

18-1

4. Ohio State

L, 71-67 at Michigan State

Sunday vs. No. 9 Iowa (3 p.m.)

18-6

5. Illinois

L, 81-72 at Michigan State

W, 86-70 vs. Nebraska

W, 74-69 at No. 23 Wisconsin

18-6

6. Alabama

L, 81-66 at No. 20 Arkansas

W, 64-59 at Mississippi State

19-6

7. Oklahoma

L, 62-57 at Kansas State

L, 94-90 vs. Oklahoma State

14-7

8. Villanova

W, 81-58 vs. St. John's

L, 73-61 at Butler

15-4

9. Iowa

L, 79-57 at No. 3 Michigan

Sunday at No. 4 Ohio State (3 p.m.)

18-6

10. West Virginia

W, 74-66 at TCU

Canceled at No. 2 Baylor

W, 65-43 vs. Kansas State

17-6

11. Florida State

W, 88-71 at Miami

L, 78-70 at North Carolina

14-4

12. Houston

W, 81-57 vs. Western Kentucky

Sunday vs. South Florida (3 p.m.)

19-3

13. Creighton

W, 77-53 vs. DePaul

L, 77-69 at Xavier

17-6

14. Texas

W, 75-72 vs. No. 17 Kansas

L, 68-59 at No. 18 Texas Tech

14-7

15. Virginia

L, 68-61 vs. N.C. State

15-6

16. Virginia Tech

L, 69-53 vs. Georgia Tech

W, 84-46 vs. Wake Forest

15-5

17. Kansas

L, 75-72 at No. 14 Texas

W, 71-58 vs. No. 2 Baylor

18-8

18. Texas Tech

L, 74-69 at Oklahoma St.

W, 68-59 vs. No. 14 Texas

15-8

19. USC

W, 72-58 vs. Oregon

L, 80-62 at Colorado

L, 71-61 at Utah

19-6

20. Arkansas

W, 81-66 vs. No. 6 Alabama

W, 83-75 vs. LSU

19-5

21. Loyola Chicago

W, 60-52 vs. Southern Illinois

W, 65-58 vs. Southern Illinois

21-4

22. San Diego State

W, 78-66 vs. Boise State

W, 62-58 vs. Boise State

19-4

23. Wisconsin

L, 74-69 vs. No. 5 Illinois

16-9

24. Missouri

L, 60-53 vs. Ole Miss

Postponed vs. Texas A&M

14-7

25. Tennessee

W, 70-58 at Vanderbilt

L, 77-72 at Auburn

16-7
