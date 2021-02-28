College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas completed a perfect February by beating LSU on Saturday.

It was the Razorbacks' second win of the week, as they also took down No. 6 Alabama on Wednesday, so they are now 19-5 overall and 11-4 in SEC play.

Coming into the week, they were ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll. With those victories, though, Arkansas will likely see a jump in the rankings.

Just how much the Razorbacks go up depends on how the rest of the teams in front of them in the poll have done. As you can see, eight of the nine teams directly ahead of Arkansas have lost at least once and another team - No. 7 Oklahoma - lost both of its games.

Even if it jumps only three of those teams, Arkansas would achieve its best ranking since November 2000, when it was ranked No. 15. The Razorbacks could even get higher than that, which they haven't done since checking in at No. 12 in late February 1998.

Here's a look at the results for all of the top 25 teams...