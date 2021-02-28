How much will Arkansas jump in next week's AP Poll?
Arkansas completed a perfect February by beating LSU on Saturday.
It was the Razorbacks' second win of the week, as they also took down No. 6 Alabama on Wednesday, so they are now 19-5 overall and 11-4 in SEC play.
Coming into the week, they were ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll. With those victories, though, Arkansas will likely see a jump in the rankings.
Just how much the Razorbacks go up depends on how the rest of the teams in front of them in the poll have done. As you can see, eight of the nine teams directly ahead of Arkansas have lost at least once and another team - No. 7 Oklahoma - lost both of its games.
Even if it jumps only three of those teams, Arkansas would achieve its best ranking since November 2000, when it was ranked No. 15. The Razorbacks could even get higher than that, which they haven't done since checking in at No. 12 in late February 1998.
Here's a look at the results for all of the top 25 teams...
|Team
|Results this week
|New record
|
1. Gonzaga
|
W, 89-75 vs. Santa Clara
W, 86-69 vs. Loyola Marymount
|
24-0
|
2. Baylor
|
W, 77-72 vs. Iowa State
Canceled vs. No. 10 West Virginia
L, 71-58 at No. 17 Kansas
|
18-1
|
3. Michigan
|
W, 79-57 vs. No. 9 Iowa
W, 73-57 at Indiana
|
18-1
|
4. Ohio State
|
L, 71-67 at Michigan State
Sunday vs. No. 9 Iowa (3 p.m.)
|
18-6
|
5. Illinois
|
L, 81-72 at Michigan State
W, 86-70 vs. Nebraska
W, 74-69 at No. 23 Wisconsin
|
18-6
|
6. Alabama
|
L, 81-66 at No. 20 Arkansas
W, 64-59 at Mississippi State
|
19-6
|
7. Oklahoma
|
L, 62-57 at Kansas State
L, 94-90 vs. Oklahoma State
|
14-7
|
8. Villanova
|
W, 81-58 vs. St. John's
Sunday at Butler (11 a.m.)
|
15-3
|
9. Iowa
|
L, 79-57 at No. 3 Michigan
Sunday at No. 4 Ohio State (3 p.m.)
|
18-6
|
10. West Virginia
|
W, 74-66 at TCU
Canceled at No. 2 Baylor
W, 65-43 vs. Kansas State
|
17-6
|
11. Florida State
|
W, 88-71 at Miami
L, 78-70 at North Carolina
|
14-4
|
12. Houston
|
W, 81-57 vs. Western Kentucky
Sunday vs. South Florida (3 p.m.)
|
19-3
|
13. Creighton
|
W, 77-53 vs. DePaul
L, 77-69 at Xavier
|
17-6
|
14. Texas
|
W, 75-72 vs. No. 17 Kansas
L, 68-59 at No. 18 Texas Tech
|
14-7
|
15. Virginia
|
L, 68-61 vs. N.C. State
|
15-6
|
16. Virginia Tech
|
L, 69-53 vs. Georgia Tech
W, 84-46 vs. Wake Forest
|
15-5
|
17. Kansas
|
L, 75-72 at No. 14 Texas
W, 71-58 vs. No. 2 Baylor
|
18-8
|
18. Texas Tech
|
L, 74-69 at Oklahoma St.
W, 68-59 vs. No. 14 Texas
|
15-8
|
19. USC
|
W, 72-58 vs. Oregon
L, 80-62 at Colorado
L, 71-61 at Utah
|
19-6
|
20. Arkansas
|
W, 81-66 vs. No. 6 Alabama
W, 83-75 vs. LSU
|
19-5
|
21. Loyola Chicago
|
W, 60-52 vs. Southern Illinois
W, 65-58 vs. Southern Illinois
|
21-4
|
22. San Diego State
|
W, 78-66 vs. Boise State
W, 62-58 vs. Boise State
|
19-4
|
23. Wisconsin
|
L, 74-69 vs. No. 5 Illinois
|
16-9
|
24. Missouri
|
L, 60-53 vs. Ole Miss
Postponed vs. Texas A&M
|
14-7
|
25. Tennessee
|
W, 70-58 at Vanderbilt
L, 77-72 at Auburn
|
16-7