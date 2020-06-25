HawgBeat - How much will Arkansas' offense improve in Year 1 under Kendal Briles?

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Since leaving the program his father elevated - not without controversy - from doormat to national power, Kendal Briles has been a college football vagabond of sorts.

Including his final season at Baylor, Arkansas will be his fifth school in five years. Since leaving Waco, Briles had one-year stints as the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic, Houston and Florida State before landing the same job with the Razorbacks under first-year head coach Sam Pittman.

Despite not being anywhere long enough to establish sustained success, Briles has been in charge of some dramatic Year 1 turnarounds.

As illustrated in the graphs below, the Owls, Cougars and Seminoles each saw a jump in scoring and total offense - as well as yards per play and the SP+ offensive rating - with him calling the shots.

Florida Atlantic and Houston each saw drastic improvement while his time at Florida State was met with some criticism and head coach Willie Taggart was ultimately fired, but even the Seminoles’ offense improved under Briles’ leadership.