How new JUCO eligibility waiver affects Arkansas football

The NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors agreed to a waiver Monday that could result in some Arkansas football players having an extra year of eligibility for the 2025 season.

Arkansas players — and others around the country — who have no remaining years of collegiate eligibility but played at least one season in the junior college ranks earlier in their careers were granted an additional season to play under this waiver.

One of the Razorbacks who may be able to take advantage of this opportunity is senior defensive end Anton Juncaj, who played at Nassau Community College during the 2021 season.

Juncaj totaled 15 tackles and one tackle for loss in 10 games for Arkansas this year, and he also finished with a 66.3 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I certainly have talked to (Anton)," Pittman said. "I’d love to have him back. I’ve already talked to him about that. As a matter of fact, I got a call on the bus. We were in West Memphis, they told me that the NCAA has passed a rule or is going to, that if you played your last year this year and you played in junior college that you’ll have availability to play next year.

"Just so the lawsuits won’t be abundant, you know, and they’ll pass the rule. If that’s the case, Juncaj will be one of the first guys I go to. He’s a great kid and I think he’s a really good player, he just was hurt most of this season."

Other Hogs on the roster who have played at least one season of JUCO ball include cornerback Marquise Robinson, defensive tackle Danny Saili, running back Tyrell Reed Jr. and offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock.

The Razorbacks also added Hutchinson Community College offensive lineman Carmarion Craig and Northwest Mississippi Community College cornerback Keshawn Davila for the 2025 season.

Arkansas and Texas Tech will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.