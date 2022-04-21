How Pittman plans to use remaining 2022 scholarships

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman hasn’t been coy about how he plans to use his last few spots in the 2022 recruiting class.

With six scholarship transfers — and two other walk-ons — already on board, Arkansas would like to finish off its group of newcomers with three more additions from the transfer portal.

“I know exactly how I’d like to use them,” Pittman said before the start of spring ball. “I’d like to sign a couple more D-linemen and a wide receiver. And we’ll see what happens. (If) somebody pops up in the portal where we just go, ‘Hey, we can’t pass him up,’ then we would do that, as well. But the plan is two D-linemen and a wideout.”

As spring ball winds down around the country, there will likely be another influx of transfers similar to what was seen following the season, so hammering down a list of the Razorbacks’ top targets might be difficult.

However, they did recently extend an offer to Nebraska transfer defensive lineman Casey Rogers.