EA Sports has released its initial player ratings for Madden NFL 21. Included among the nearly 2,300 players rated by the video game were 15 former Arkansas players.

Here is a look at how they stack up with each other…

1. Trey Flowers, Lions - 86

After getting off to a slow start with only one sack in his first six games, Flowers finished his first season in Detroit strong with six sacks over the final 10 games. His 28 career sacks are the fourth most among former Razorbacks in the NFL, trailing only Raylee Johnson (47), Dan Hampton (57) and Wayne Martin (82.5).

2. Hunter Henry, Chargers - 85

A torn ACL forced Henry to miss the entire 2018 regular season, but he returned for a handful of snaps in the playoffs and was ready to go last season. Unfortunately, a fractured left knee cap caused him to miss four games. He still managed to finish the season with a career-high 55 receptions for 652 yards and five touchdowns. His 17 career touchdown catches already rank fifth among former Razorbacks in the NFL, trailing only Preston Carpenter (23), Al Baldwin (25), Jim Benton (45) and Lance Alworth (85). Henry was franchise tagged this offseason, giving him a $10.6 million contract and making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL this season.

3. Frank Ragnow, Lions - 83

In his second season in the NFL, Ragnow moved from left guard to his more natural center position and played much better than he did his rookie year. He’s missed just one game over the last two years and that came in 2019 thanks to a concussion. Pro Football Focus gave him a 74.9 grade last season, which ranked sixth among all NFL centers.

4. Jason Peters, Eagles - 82

The former Arkansas tight end is making yet another position change at the tail end of his career, moving from left tackle to right guard for the Eagles after signing a one-year deal earlier this month. Even though he battled multiple injuries, Peters still earned an 82.4 grade from PFF, which ranked sixth among offensive tackles.

5. Dre Greenlaw, 49ers - 76

Nicknamed “Big Play Dre” while at Fayetteville High, Greenlaw made one of the biggest plays of the NFL’s 2019 regular season when he stopped Cody Hollister at the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve the No. 1 seed for the 49ers. That eventually led to a trip to Super Bowl LIV, which they lost to the Chiefs. Greenlaw, a fifth-round pick, earned a spot on All-Rookie Teams by the PFWA and PFF.

6. Deatrich Wise Jr., Patriots - 74

With former Arkansas teammate Flowers no longer in New England, Wise figured to take a big step forward last season. Instead, he saw his playing time decrease and he got more than 20 snaps just once. He finished the year with only two sacks, the fewest in his three-year career.

7. McTelvin Agim, Broncos - 69

Following an up-and-down career with the Razorbacks in which he bounced back and forth between defensive end and defensive tackle, Agim was the first Arkansas player selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. A five-star recruit by some services, he was taken in the third round.

8. Armon Watts, Vikings - 67

Although he made Minnesota’s 53-man roster as a rookie, Watts did not make his professional debut until Week 10. He managed three tackles - including half of a sack - in just seven defensive snaps that game. In response, the Vikings ended up playing him in each of the final seven games of the season, including starting him and giving him significant reps in the regular-season finale - in which he notched his first solo sack.

t-9. Chris Smith, Panthers - 66

Entering his seventh season in the NFL, Smith agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers this offseason. It is his fourth team and also marks a return to his home state of North Carolina. Last season, Smith made just one tackle in nine games for the Browns before being released in December. Most notably, though, he dealt with incredible personal tragedy last year, as his wife was struck by a car and killed just weeks after giving birth to the couple’s daughter.

t-9. Jeremiah Ledbetter, Buccaneers - 66

After appearing in every game his rookie year with the Lions in 2017, Ledbetter has made just one appearance the last two years. That came with the Buccaneers in 2018, as he made one tackle in 17 snaps. Last season, the former sixth-round pick split time on the Ravens’ and Buccaneers’ practice squads.

11. Jeremy Sprinkle, Washington - 65

Known more for his blocking in the NFL, Sprinkle saw his role expand with Washington last season. After catching just seven passes for 54 yards his first two seasons combined, he made 26 receptions for 241 yards in 2019. He was also Washington’s primary starting tight end, making 13 starts.

12. Cody Hollister, Titans - 64

An undrafted free agent, Hollister spent two years with the Patriots - one season on the practice squad and one season on the non-football injury list. He signed with the Titans last offseason and started the year on the practice squad, but was promoted to the active roster in November. Hollister ended up appearing in five games, with most of his action coming on special teams, but he did play six offensive snaps and make two receptions for 13 yards.

13. Kamren Curl, Washington - 63

Recruited as a cornerback, Curl started there most of his freshman year before converting to safety as a sophomore. That’s where he played his final two seasons with the Razorbacks, earning a team-high 87.6 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus in 2019. That made him the third-highest graded safety in the SEC. Curl decided to skip his senior season and ended up being drafted by Washington in the seventh round.

14. Hjalte Froholdt, Patriots - 61

Despite not picking up the game until he was a foreign exchange student in high school, Froholdt eventually became a four-star defensive tackle and signed with Arkansas. The Denmark native was moved to the offensive line after his freshman year and was a three-year starter before the Patriots took him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He got a ton of snaps in the preseason, but suffered a shoulder injury in the final preseason game that landed him on injured reserve for his rookie season.

15. Dan Skipper, Lions - 54

A second-team All-American in his final season at Arkansas, Skipper went undrafted in 2017 and has since spent time with the Cowboys, Lions, Broncos, Patriots and Texans. He’s actually appeared in games for Detroit and Houston. Last season, Skipper split his time with those two teams.