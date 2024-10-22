Advertisement
Published Oct 22, 2024
How Pro Hogs fared in 2024 NBA preseason games
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
The NBA has completed its preseason schedule and many former Arkansas basketball players received playing time ahead of the 2024-25 season, which starts Tuesday evening.

Arkansas had 10 Pro Hogs see action for their respective teams:

Anthony Black (Orlando Magic)

Nick Smith Jr. (Charlotte Hornets)

Jordan Walsh (Boston Celtics)

Ricky Council IV (Philadelphia 76ers)

Moses Moody (Golden State Warriors)

Stanley Umude (Milwaukee Bucks)

Isaiah Joe (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Daniel Gafford (Dallas Mavericks)

Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks)

Former Razorback and NBA All-Defensive First Team member Patrick Beverley did not participate in the preseason, as the experienced guard decided to take his talents abroad by signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv for the upcoming season. Charge-drawer and once Arkansas big man Jaylin Williams was held out of any Oklahoma City Thunder preseason game while he recovers from a hamstring injury.

One player in particular that stood out was Moody, who agreed to a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension Sunday. The former lottery pick averaged a team-leading 15.5 points per game in just 20.1 minutes per game for the Warriors.

Here is how each former Razorback performed during NBA preseason action...

Jordan Walsh - Boston Celtics

Stats: 5 GP, 1 GS, 20.8 MPG, 9.0 PPG, 45.5% FG, 36.8% 3PT, 4.0 RPG, 1.6 APG

Isaiah Joe - Oklahoma City Thunder

Stats: 4 GP, 17.5 MPG, 11.0 PPG, 41.5% FG, 33.3% 3PT, 3.0 RPG, 1.75 APG

Ricky Council IV - Philadelphia 76ers

Stats: 6 GP, 1 GS, 19.0 MPG, 9.0 PPG, 35.7% FG, 30.4% 3PT, 85.0% FT, 3.67 RPG, 1.33 APG

Nick Smith Jr. - Charlotte Hornets

Stats: 1 GP, 24.9 MPG, 14.0 PPG, 25.0% FG, 12.5% 3PT, 100% FT, 3.0 RPG, 3.0 APG

Stanley Umude - Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 3 GP, 8.9 MPG, 3.67 PPG, 27.3% FG, 37.5% 3PT, 100% FT, 1.33 RPG, 0.33 APG

Anthony Black - Orlando Magic

Stats: 3 GP, 20.0 MPG, 9.33 PPG, 56.3% FG, 50.0% 3PT, 77.8% FT, 3.0 RPG, 4.33 APG

Moses Moody - Golden State Warriors

Stats: 6 GP, 2 GS, 20.1 MPG, 15.5 PPG, 45.6% FG, 39.4% 3PT, 94.7% FT, 3.17 RPG, 1.50 APG

Bobby Portis - Milwaukee Bucks

Stats: 3 GP, 16.3 MPG, 16.33 PPG, 75.0% FG, 81.8% 3PT, 66.7% FT, 4.0 RPG, 1.33 APG

Daniel Gafford - Dallas Mavericks

Stats: 4 GP, 2 GS, 15.5 MPG, 8.0 PPG, 66.7% FG, 80.0% FT, 5.0 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.5 SPG

Mason Jones - Sacramento Kings

Stats: 5 GP, 12.8 MPG, 3.6 PPG, 28.6% FG, 20.0% 3PT, 42.9% FT, 2.8 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.2 SPG

