Arkansas suffered its 14th consecutive defeat in SEC play with a 24-20 loss at Kentucky on Saturday night.

The first three games in the current losing streak happened under the previous regime, but 11 of them have come with head coach Chad Morris at the helm.

Below is a look at how those streaks - both for the Razorbacks and for Morris - compare to others in the history of the SEC, which was formed in 1933.

With No. 12 Auburn coming to Fayetteville next week off of an open date and then a road trip to No. 1 Alabama after that, it's highly likely that the Razorbacks and Morris will be knocking on the door of some school records when Mississippi State visits on Nov. 2.

(NOTE: It's worth mentioning that Sewanee was a member of the SEC from 1933-40 and lost all 37 of its conference games. Heck Clark was the coach for the first 36 of those losses. However, he was also head coach the two years prior to the SEC forming, which is why he's not included below, as the streak wasn't at the beginning of his tenure.)