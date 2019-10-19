Arkansas suffered its 15 consecutive defeat in SEC play with a 51-10 blowout loss to No. 11 Auburn in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The first three games in the current losing streak happened under the previous regime, but the last 12 have come with head coach Chad Morris at the helm.

Below is a look at how those streaks - both for the Razorbacks and for Morris - compare to others in the history of the SEC, which was formed in 1933.

With a road trip to No. 1 Alabama coming up, it's highly likely the Razorbacks and Morris will be knocking on the door of some school records when Mississippi State visits on Nov. 2.

(NOTE: It's worth mentioning that Sewanee was a member of the SEC from 1933-40 and lost all 37 of its conference games. Heck Clark was the coach for the first 36 of those losses. However, he was also head coach the two years prior to the SEC forming, which is why he's not included below, as the streak wasn't at the beginning of his tenure.)