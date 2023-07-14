Arkansas made a huge splash in its 2024 recruiting class Friday with the addition of four-star cornerback Selman Bridges.

The No. 129 player in the nation chose the Hogs over Texas, TCU and USC. He also held offers from Alabama, LSU and others.

A Temple, Texas, native, Bridges stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 170 pounds. He is the fifth Rivals250 recruit to join the Razorbacks recruiting class in 2024.

Arkansas’ secondary has been subpar, but the addition of Bridges should change that. Here’s what he brings to the Razorbacks defense.