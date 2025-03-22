Takeaways from Arkansas' win over St. John's

PROVIDENCE — The 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks are still dancing after a thrilling 75-66 win over the 2-seed St. John's Red Storm on Saturday at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Much was made about the matchup between Arkansas head coach John Calipari and St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, and Calipari got the last laugh with the win. A pair of his freshmen — Karter Knox and Billy Richmond — were the two leading scorers for the Hogs. Richmond led the way with 16 points and Knox had 15.

As a team, Arkansas shot 42.9% from the field and just 10.5% from deep, but the Hogs made life difficult for St. John's, which shot 28% from the field and 9.1% from three.

St. John's is known for its physicality, and the Razorbacks matched that throughout the game. Arkansas finished with 46 points in the paint and scored 13 points off six Red Storm turnovers.

Fouls began piling up in the second half for Arkansas, and three of the Hogs' eight players ended the game with four fouls. Foul trouble hindered Jonas Aidoo, who picked up his fourth foul early on in the second half, and fellow center Zvonimir Ivisic fouled out with 11:58 minutes left in the game.

The Razorbacks are now headed to their fourth Sweet 16 in the last five years, and will travel to San Francisco to take on the winner of Drake-Texas Tech.

Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Saturday's win...