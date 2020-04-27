The Arkansas Razorbacks didn't get a single day of spring football in before the COVID-19 crisis forced them to shut down the facilities and send players home. The Hogs would've played their spring game this past weekend and we would've seen how far along they've come in their new offense and defense, but instead, the players are restricted to home workouts and virtual meetings.

Luckily, what started out as just two hours of virtual meetings a week has been expanded by the NCAA to eight hours of meetings a week and the staff has been using the time to get everyone on the same page and even reteaching the basics to shore up fundamentals.

“When you get more time granted from the NCAA or wherever to get more hours in with your coaches, especially learning a new system, I think it’s great for everybody,” new Arkansas grad transfer Feleipe Franks said Friday. “I think at the same time, you don’t want to overload people. You want to give them the right amount and allow them to learn and process and keep doing that every day.”