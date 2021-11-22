How to Watch: Arkansas hoops vs. Kansas State

Arkansas is back on the hardwood tonight, playing Kansas State in a non-conference matchup at a neutral site. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game...

~The Wildcats are 2-0 with home wins over Florida A&M (67-57) and Omaha (79-64). They are predicted to finish ninth in the 10-team Big 12.

~Kansas State's strength is shooting 3s, as it has made 43.9 percent (18 of 41) of its attempts so far this season. That ranks 10th nationally. On the flip side, Eric Musselman is clearly frustrated with Arkansas' three-point defense. The Razorbacks are allowing opponents to shoot 43.4 percent from beyond the arc, which is the 10th-worst mark in Division I. "I’ve said since the beginning with our guys that I really believe we’re a good shooting team," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. "But you’re going to have to do it in the game and you’re going to have to do it consistently. ... I hope it’s a factor."

~Sophomore guard Nijel Pack is Kansas State's leading scorer at 16.5 points per game. He also led the team in scoring last year, averaging 12.4 points as a freshman. Musselman described him as "one of the nation's best shooters," as he's 7 of 11 from deep so far this year. "He is a guy that can score in spurts, can put points on the board in a hurry," Musselman said. "Definitely a star-type player in their conference. ... We’ve got to all be alert to any time Pack has the ball, for sure."

~The Razorbacks also need to be aware of 6-foot-9 forward Ismael Massoud as a shooter. The Wake Forest transfer is 4 of 9 this season and a career 36.7 percent 3-point shooter. "You have to give him no air space, have to meet him early in transition," Musselman said. "We’d prefer to make him floor it, put it on the deck, don’t want him to have any catch-and-shoot 3s."

~A name Arkansas fans might remember is Mark Smith, who averaged 10.3 points over the last three years at Missouri. In three games last season, the Razorbacks limited him to 7.3 ppg on 21.4 percent shooting - including 2 of 15 from beyond the arc. So far this year, Smith is averaging 11.5 points and 7 rebounds. "I think the way Coach Weber is using him is advantageous to him," Musselman said. "He's a good three-point shooter. He's a line drive dribble-drive guy, as well. He can absorb contact."

~While 3-point defense has been Musselman's major point of emphasis leading up to this game, Weber has focused on his team taking care of the basketball. Kansas State is averaging 15 turnovers, which is tied for 253rd nationally. "Just valuing the ball, not trying to make a play every time you touch it, it’s going to be key when you play better opponents, there’s no doubt," Weber said. "I said earlier and I’ve said it all along, we need to get shots off."