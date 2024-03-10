The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (12-2) swept a doubleheader against McNeese State on Saturday and look to complete the sweep on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Led by 11th-year head coach Justin Hill, the Cowboys have been swept by Texas A&M and own a series win over Prairie View and New Mexico State.

Head coach Dave Van Horn felt good about the Razorbacks’ performance on Saturday.

“It was good day” Van Horn said on Saturday. “It was a long day. It was probably good for us to play a doubleheader. We feel like there’s probably a couple of them coming down the road. We played a good amount of our position players. And I thought we had a lot of pitchers do really well today.”

Peyton Stovall made his return for the Hogs, and he finished the day 3-8 from the plate with three RBIs as the designated hitter.

“He’s real close to being in the field,” Stovall said. “I don’t feel like I’ll play him tomorrow but maybe Tuesday in the field. Again, I’ll see how he feels tomorrow in the morning after running around the bases a lot. He was on base a lot. It was really good to see him swinging the bat the way he did.”

LHP Mason Molina is expected to earn the start for Arkansas in the series finale. Last week against Murray State, he tossed 5.0 innings with 10 strikeouts, one walk and one run.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: