How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Missouri (Game 2)
The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (15-2, 1-0 SEC) began SEC play with an 8-0 victory over Missouri (9-9, 0-1 SEC) on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium and look to earn the series victory on Saturday afternoon against the Tigers.
Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith struck out 10 batters and threw six scoreless innings in his Friday start, while freshman designated hitter Nolan Souza hit two homers in his conference debut.
Junior right-hander Brady Tygart will take the mound for the Razorbacks in the second match of the weekend after tossing four scoreless innings last week against McNeese State.
Starting for Missouri will be left-hander Javyn Pimental, who has accumulated a 2.84 ERA in 12.2 IP this season. Last week, he threw five innings of one-run baseball and allowed five hits with seven strikeouts.
Arkansas owns a 23-15 overall series record against Missouri, including an 11-4 record in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 15-4 overall and 8-2 in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium against the Tigers.
Unable to watch Arkansas-Missouri? HawgBeat provides TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds and more:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (15-2, 1-0 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (9-9, 0-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
SPREAD/TOTALS:
MONEYLINE:
Arkansas: -525
Missouri: +375
SPREAD:
Arkansas: -4.5 (+100)
Missouri: +4.5 (-130)
TOTALS:
O/U 13.5 runs (-115)
Double R Props:
Arkansas UNDER 0.5 double plays and OVER 4.5 left on base: -130
Arkansas UNDER 6.5 strikeouts and OVER 6.5 hits: -135
Brady Tygart OVER 6.5 strikeouts and UNDER 84.5 total pitches: -130
Gabe Gaeckle OVER 1.5 strikeouts and UNDER 5.5 batters faced: -250
Jared Sprague-Lott OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: -165
Jayson Jones OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBIs: -120
Peyton Holt OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: -105
Ross Lovich OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBIs: -125
Will Edmunson OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: -125
Will McEntire UNDER 12.5 batters faced and OVER 4.5 strikeouts: -200
Arkansas UNDER 5.5 walks and UNDER 0.5 errors: +145
Hudson White OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: +165
Kendall Diggs OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 extra base hits: +150
Koty Frank OVER 4.5 outs recorded and UNDER 29.5 total pitches: +135
Nolan Souza OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 extra base hits: +135
Ben McLaughlin OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +200
Wehiwa aloy OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +200
Arkansas Projected Starting Lineup
1. 2B Peyton Stovall
2. RF Kendall Diggs
3. SS Wehiwa Aloy
4. 1B Ben McLaughlin
5. LF Ross Lovich
6. 3B Jared Sprague-Lott
7. DH Nolan Souza
8. C Hudson White
9. CF Ty Wilmsmeyer
Starting pitcher: LHP Hagen Smith (2-0, 2.12 ERA)
Missouri Projected Starting Lineup
1. LF Tucker Moore
2. 2B Trevor Austin
3. 1B Jackson Lovich
4. DH Thomas Curry
5. RF Jackson Beaman
6. 3B Justin Colon
7. SS Matt Garcia
8. C Jedier Hernandez
9. CF Jeric Curtis
Starting pitcher: LHP Javyn Pimental (0-0, 2.84 ERA)