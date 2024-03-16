Advertisement
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Missouri (Game 2)

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (15-2, 1-0 SEC) began SEC play with an 8-0 victory over Missouri (9-9, 0-1 SEC) on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium and look to earn the series victory on Saturday afternoon against the Tigers.

Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith struck out 10 batters and threw six scoreless innings in his Friday start, while freshman designated hitter Nolan Souza hit two homers in his conference debut.

Junior right-hander Brady Tygart will take the mound for the Razorbacks in the second match of the weekend after tossing four scoreless innings last week against McNeese State.

Starting for Missouri will be left-hander Javyn Pimental, who has accumulated a 2.84 ERA in 12.2 IP this season. Last week, he threw five innings of one-run baseball and allowed five hits with seven strikeouts.

Arkansas owns a 23-15 overall series record against Missouri, including an 11-4 record in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 15-4 overall and 8-2 in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium against the Tigers.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Missouri? HawgBeat provides TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds and more:

--------------

How to Watch/Listen

Who: No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (15-2, 1-0 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (9-9, 0-1 SEC)

When: Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)

Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)

--------------

SPREAD/TOTALS:

MONEYLINE:

Arkansas: -525

Missouri: +375

SPREAD:

Arkansas: -4.5 (+100)

Missouri: +4.5 (-130)

TOTALS:

O/U 13.5 runs (-115)

Double R Props:

Arkansas UNDER 0.5 double plays and OVER 4.5 left on base: -130

Arkansas UNDER 6.5 strikeouts and OVER 6.5 hits: -135

Brady Tygart OVER 6.5 strikeouts and UNDER 84.5 total pitches: -130

Gabe Gaeckle OVER 1.5 strikeouts and UNDER 5.5 batters faced: -250

Jared Sprague-Lott OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: -165

Jayson Jones OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBIs: -120

Peyton Holt OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: -105

Ross Lovich OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBIs: -125

Will Edmunson OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: -125

Will McEntire UNDER 12.5 batters faced and OVER 4.5 strikeouts: -200

Arkansas UNDER 5.5 walks and UNDER 0.5 errors: +145

Hudson White OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: +165

Kendall Diggs OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 extra base hits: +150

Koty Frank OVER 4.5 outs recorded and UNDER 29.5 total pitches: +135

Nolan Souza OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 extra base hits: +135

Ben McLaughlin OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +200

Wehiwa aloy OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +200

Arkansas Projected Starting Lineup

1. 2B Peyton Stovall

2. RF Kendall Diggs

3. SS Wehiwa Aloy

4. 1B Ben McLaughlin

5. LF Ross Lovich

6. 3B Jared Sprague-Lott

7. DH Nolan Souza

8. C Hudson White

9. CF Ty Wilmsmeyer

Starting pitcher: LHP Hagen Smith (2-0, 2.12 ERA)

Missouri Projected Starting Lineup

1. LF Tucker Moore

2. 2B Trevor Austin

3. 1B Jackson Lovich

4. DH Thomas Curry

5. RF Jackson Beaman

6. 3B Justin Colon

7. SS Matt Garcia

8. C Jedier Hernandez

9. CF Jeric Curtis

Starting pitcher: LHP Javyn Pimental (0-0, 2.84 ERA)

