The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (15-2, 1-0 SEC) began SEC play with an 8-0 victory over Missouri (9-9, 0-1 SEC) on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium and look to earn the series victory on Saturday afternoon against the Tigers.

Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith struck out 10 batters and threw six scoreless innings in his Friday start, while freshman designated hitter Nolan Souza hit two homers in his conference debut.

Junior right-hander Brady Tygart will take the mound for the Razorbacks in the second match of the weekend after tossing four scoreless innings last week against McNeese State.

Starting for Missouri will be left-hander Javyn Pimental, who has accumulated a 2.84 ERA in 12.2 IP this season. Last week, he threw five innings of one-run baseball and allowed five hits with seven strikeouts.

Arkansas owns a 23-15 overall series record against Missouri, including an 11-4 record in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 15-4 overall and 8-2 in games played at Baum-Walker Stadium against the Tigers.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Missouri? HawgBeat provides TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds and more: