How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Little Rock

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (35-7, 13-5 SEC) will look to complete a two-game sweep of the Little Rock Trojans (19-20, 7-7 OVC) when the teams meet again Wednesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

After dropping its second straight SEC series over the weekend to Texas A&M, Arkansas bounced back Tuesday with a 10-0 run rule win over the Trojans. Led by three hits from Cam Kozeal, the Hogs scored nine runs combined between the second and third innings and they benefitted from five Little Rock errors in the game.

Sophomore left-hander Colin Fisher will make his fifth midweek start of the season Wednesday. He owns a 4.22 ERA with 27 strikeouts compared to nine walks on the season.

Since 1960, the Razorbacks own a 24-2 overall record against in-state teams, which includes a 6-2 mark against Little Rock. Arkansas is already 4-0 against Natural State programs this season.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to stream.