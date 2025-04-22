No. 5 Arkansas run-rules Little Rock in midweek win

The only negative, if there was one, is that Charles Davalan's 35-game on-base streak came to an with an 0-for-3 performance, though he did record an RBI on a sac-fly.

Arkansas' bats had little issue against Little Rock's pitching staff, going 11-for-26 at the plate with five extra-base hits, four walks and only six strikeouts. The Hogs' nine runs scored combined between the second and third innings, plus five errors made by the Trojans, put to rest any hope for an upset win. Cam Kozeal led the team with three hits, including a double.

Out of the bullpen, veteran right-hander Dylan Carter and freshman righty Carson Wiggins slammed the door shut with two innings of no-hit, four-punchout baseball.

Sophomore right-hander Tate McGuire cruised through five innings of work against the Trojans, as he allowed just three hits and racked up three strikeouts and two walks on 67 pitches.

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (35-7, 13-5 SEC) won Game 1 of the midweek set Tuesday evening, 10-0, against the Little Rock Trojans (18-21, 7-7 OVC) in seven innings at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

McGuire's top of the first was eventful, as he got things started with back-to-back walks, which prompted an early mound visit by pitching coach Matt Hobbs. Two pitches later, the Trojans lined into a double play, and after McGuire allowed a single, he got out of the jam with a flyout to center field.

Wehiwa Aloy took the team and SEC lead in hits (67) with a one-out double in the bottom of the first, but was picked off at second base.

Arkansas got the scoring started in the bottom of the second, when Brent Iredale led off with a solo homerun to make it 1-0. The Razorbacks loaded the bases behind a single and two walks, and Charles Davalan made it 2-0 with a sac-fly to left field. Logan Maxwell added two more runs to the total with a single, and an error on a failed pickoff attempt grew the lead to 5-0 before the Trojans made a pitching change.

McGuire worked his first 1-2-3 frame in the top of the third on just 11 pitches with a strikeout, his third of the day. Arkansas added four more runs in the bottom of the third on a Cam Kozeal single, Gabe Fraser sac-fly, Ryder Helfrick double and Justin Thomas Jr. triple to make it 9-0, Razorbacks.

After McGuire's fourth scoreless frame, the Hogs officially entered run-rule territory in the latter-half of the inning. Following a Reese Robinett single and Kozeal double, Fraser drove in a run with a single to make it 10-0.

It was another 1-2-3 frame for McGuire in the fifth, which brought his excellent outing to a close. Right-hander Dylan Carter took over on the mound in the top of the sixth and he retired the side in order with a strikeout.

Kozeal's hot day continued in the bottom of the sixth with his third hit of the day, but the Razorback were unable to increase their lead against bullpen righty Brenden Katz.

Freshman right-hander Carson Wiggins entered the game in the top of the seventh to close the run-rule victory out. He did just that with three strikeouts.

Up next, Arkansas and Little Rock will meet once more Wednesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on SEC Network.