The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) took care of business in a midweek win against Grambling, but face tougher competition as they get ready to face off against the Murray State Racers (6-2) in a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend.

Led by sixth-year head coach Dan Skirka, the Racers are coming off a series win against Louisiana-Monroe and a midweek victory over North Alabama. Last season, Murray State finished with a 31-28 (14-13 Missouri Valley) overall record without an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas is coming off a strong week with wins over No. 7 Oregon State, Michigan and an offensive onslaught against Grambling State. The Razorbacks' highly-regarded pitching staff hasn't disappointed in the early-goings of the season, but the offense is still coming along.

"Well, multiple pitches they can throw for a strike and I don’t really think they’re setting a true pattern," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Tuesday. "If a guy’s got a good slider, maybe gets ahead of you 1-2 and you’re thinking he’s going to drop a slider on you, busts a fastball by you.

"Got some good changeups. Just a good arsenal. Not just one-pitch strikeout pitch, got a couple there. We’ve got guys that have good arms, mid-90s guys, and they’ve got something to go with it. It’s hard on a hitter and we just kept running them out there, really all week."

The Hogs have faced Murray State five times before Friday's matchup and hold a perfect 5-0 record over the Racers. The two programs last met in a series during the 2021 season, when Arkansas swept all three games in Fayetteville.

Friday's matchup between the Razorbacks and Racers features a battle between LHP Hagen Smith and Cade Vernon RHP. Against the Beavers, Smith had a legendary six-inning performance that included 17 strikeouts with only three hits.

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and projected starters:



