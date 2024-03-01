How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Murray State (Game 1)
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2) took care of business in a midweek win against Grambling, but face tougher competition as they get ready to face off against the Murray State Racers (6-2) in a three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend.
Led by sixth-year head coach Dan Skirka, the Racers are coming off a series win against Louisiana-Monroe and a midweek victory over North Alabama. Last season, Murray State finished with a 31-28 (14-13 Missouri Valley) overall record without an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas is coming off a strong week with wins over No. 7 Oregon State, Michigan and an offensive onslaught against Grambling State. The Razorbacks' highly-regarded pitching staff hasn't disappointed in the early-goings of the season, but the offense is still coming along.
"Well, multiple pitches they can throw for a strike and I don’t really think they’re setting a true pattern," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Tuesday. "If a guy’s got a good slider, maybe gets ahead of you 1-2 and you’re thinking he’s going to drop a slider on you, busts a fastball by you.
"Got some good changeups. Just a good arsenal. Not just one-pitch strikeout pitch, got a couple there. We’ve got guys that have good arms, mid-90s guys, and they’ve got something to go with it. It’s hard on a hitter and we just kept running them out there, really all week."
The Hogs have faced Murray State five times before Friday's matchup and hold a perfect 5-0 record over the Racers. The two programs last met in a series during the 2021 season, when Arkansas swept all three games in Fayetteville.
Friday's matchup between the Razorbacks and Racers features a battle between LHP Hagen Smith and Cade Vernon RHP. Against the Beavers, Smith had a legendary six-inning performance that included 17 strikeouts with only three hits.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and projected starters:
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Murray State Racers
When: Friday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium
TV/Stream: SEC Network+ (Josh Haley and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
SPREAD/TOTALS
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -900
Murray State: +575
Double R Props:
Ben McLaughlin OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBI's: -115
Gage Wood OVER 1.5 strikeouts and UNDER 1.5 runs allowed: -150
Peyton Holt OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: -140
Wehiwa Aloy OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 strikeouts: -150
Arkansas team OVER 10.5 team hits and UNDER 1.5 team errors: +115
Arkansas team OVER 9.5 team strikeouts and OVER 8.5 team left on base: +165
Hagen Smith OVER 6.5 strikeouts and UNDER 2.5 base on balls: +115
Jack Wagner OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBI's: +150
Jared Sprague-Lott OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +145
Jayson Jones OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBI's: +115
Kendall Diggs OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 base on balls: +125
Ryder Helfrick OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 runs: +160
Will McEntire OVER 11.5 batters faced and OVER 34.5 pitches: +165
Hudson White OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 doubles: +230
Ty Wilmsmeyer OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 stolen bases: +260
Will Edmunson OVER 1.5 hits and OVER 0.5 hit by pitch: +350
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
Arkansas Starting Pitcher
Junior LHP Hagen Smith
6'3", 225 pounds / Bullard, Texas / Bullard HS
2024 stats: 0-0, 3.86 ERA, 2 GP, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 19 K
Arkansas Projected Lineup
1. Kendall Diggs, RF
2. Hudson White, C
3. Ben McLaughlin, 1B
4. Jared Sprague-Lott, 3B
5. Ryder Helfrick, DH
6. Peyton Holt, 2B
7. Wehiwa Aloy, SS
8. Jayson Jones, LF
9. Ty Wilmsmeyer, CF
Murray State Starting Pitcher
Senior RHP Cade Vernon
6'2", 210 pounds / Bowling Green, Kentucky / South Warren HS
2024 stats: 1-1, 6.52 ERA, 2 GP, 9.2 IP, 13 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 10 K
Murray State Projected Lineup
1. Drew Vogel, SS
2. Dustin Mercer, CF
3. Jonathan Hogart, RF
4. Riley Hawthorne, LF
5. Garcon Garner, 3B
6. Taylor Howell, C
7. Dan Tauken, DH
8. Parker Estes, 1B
9. Logan Bland, 2B
Notes:
- Arkansas won its 28th consecutive non-conference home weekend series to begin the 2024 season, winning three-of-four games against James Madison on Opening Weekend. The Razorbacks have not lost or tied a non-conference regular season weekend series at Baum-Walker Stadium since dropping two-of-three games to South Alabama in 2014.
- Arkansas boasts a 5-0 overall series record against Murray State, including a 3-0 mark under head coach Dave Van Horn.
- The Razorbacks last hosted the Racers in Fayetteville during the 2021 season, sweeping a three-game set at Baum-Walker Stadium. Prior to that, Arkansas won a pair of games against Murray State at George Cole Field in Fayetteville under legendary former head Norm DeBriyn during the 1986 campaign.
- Hagen Smith, the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week, earned multiple national awards following his 17-strikeout game against nationally ranked Oregon State on Feb. 23 in the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The left-hander was named the National Pitcher of the Week by D1Baseball, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game, and earned performance of the week honors from the Golden Spikes Award.
- The Razorback pitching staff totaled 59 strikeouts in a three-game series last weekend in the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The MLB record is 52 strikeouts in a three-game series, which was accomplished by the Houston Astros in a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles on May 24-26, 2016.
- The Razorbacks are 4-1 inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium this season. Arkansas took three-of-four game against James Madison on Opening Weekend before defeating Grambling, 21-1, in its first midweek of the year.