In-depth previews of teams on Arkansas' side of the CWS bracket

Florida State Seminoles

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michigan Wolverines

~Projected starting lineups

~Pitching rotations

~Each team's star player and bullpen situations

~Common opponents with Arkansas

~Side-by-side statistical comparison

~More!

Top 2nd - Arkansas 1, Texas Tech 0

Heston Kjerstad snaps the Razorbacks' 23-inning scoreless streak in Omaha with a one-out home run.

Top 3rd - Arkansas 3, Texas Tech 0

With two outs, Casey Martin knocks in Christian Franklin with an RBI triple and then Matt Goodheart followed with an RBI infield single.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 3, Texas Tech 2

The Red Raiders get on the board with a two-run home run by Cameron Warren.

Bottom 5th - Texas Tech 3, Arkansas 3

Easton Murrell, a former Arkansas player, ties it up with a two-out homer - the first of his career.

Bottom 6th - Texas Tech 4, Arkansas 3

Josh Jung gives Texas Tech its first lead of the game with a leadoff home run.

Top 8th - Arkansas 4, Texas Tech 4

After a lengthy at bat, Jack Kenley finally hits a sacrifice fly into left field to tie it up.

Bottom 8th - Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4

The Red Raiders regained the lead with a two-out RBI triple by Cody Masters.

FINAL - Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4