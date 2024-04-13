The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (30-3, 12-1 SEC) will look for their 12th win in a row and and fifth straight series victory to start conference play when they take on the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Arkansas opened the series with a 5-3 win over Alabama on Friday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Ace Hagen Smith tossed six scoreless innings in the start, while freshman Gabe Gaeckle earned his sixth save of the year to close things down.

RECAP: Arkansas fends off late Alabama rally in 5-3 win

"It’s tough winning on the road," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame Friday. "We knew Alabama could really hit and we know we’re going to have to swing the bats a little bit better tomorrow."

It'll be junior lefty Mason Molina starting things off on the mound for Arkansas on Saturday. The Texas Tech transfer owns a 3-0 record and 3.38 ERA with 59 strikeouts compared to 21 walks on the season.

Alabama will start left-hander Greg Farone against the Hogs on Saturday evening. The Louisville transfer is 4-1 with a 3.26 ERA this season, and he gave up three earned runs on three hits in five innings at Kentucky last weekend.

Arkansas owns a 49-53 overall series record against Alabama, including an 18-27 record in games played in Tuscaloosa. Under Van Horn, the Hogs are 38-29 overall and 15-16 on the road in the series.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Alabama? HawgBeat has you covered with inning-by-inning updates, highlights and more: