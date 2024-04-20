How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at South Carolina (Doubleheader)
The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (33-5, 13-3 SEC) and the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks (26-12, 8-8 SEC) will meet for a doubleheader Saturday at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.
Impending weather forecasted for Sunday in Columbia forced the doubleheader Saturday. The Razorbacks opened the series Friday with a 2-1 win over the Gamecocks in a game that saw both teams combine to leave 24 runners on base.
RECAP: Arkansas hangs on late for 2-1 win at South Carolina
Arkansas starter Hagen Smith struck out 11 batters through six innings of one-run ball Friday, and that was crucial given the performance of the lineup, which was 1-for-19 with runners on.
Junior left-hander Mason Molina (3-0, 3.32 ERA) will need to limit the Gamecocks in similar fashion in the start during Game 1, while junior righty Brady Tygart (3-1, 2.59 ERA) will start the second game for Arkansas. The Hogs used four pitchers Friday, with Smith and freshman Gabe Gaeckle likely being the only two arms unavailable Saturday.
“There’s going to be a lot of innings played,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame Saturday. “It’s supposed to be a nice day. Not as warm as today, low 80s instead of 90s, upper 80s, super humid today. We’ll just take it one inning at a time, ty to figure out how to get through it and move to the next.”
South Carolina saved ace Eli Jones (3-1, 3.57 ERA) for Game 2 and the Gamecocks have not announced a started yet for the series finale. With Jones on the mound for the first game Saturday, BetSaracen has the Razorbacks as +100 betting underdogs.
Below are details on how to stream both games, plus bettings odds via BetSaracen and more:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (33-5, 13-3 SEC) vs. No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks (26-12, 8-8 SEC)
When: Saturday, April 2 at 12:00 p.m. CT, Game 2 to begin one hour after Game 1 ends
Where: Founders Park — Columbia, South Carolina
TV/Stream: SEC Network+/Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Money Line (Game 2)
- Arkansas (+100)
- South Carolina (-120)
Double R Props
(Alternate lines, spreads, team totals and player props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
--------------
Starting Lineups (Game 2)
Arkansas:
Lineups to be posted 1 hour before first pitch.
SP: LHP Mason Molina (3-0, 3.32 ERA)
South Carolina:
Lineups to be posted 1 hour before first pitch.
SP: RHP Eli Jones (3-1, 3.57 ERA)