The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (33-5, 13-3 SEC) and the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks (26-12, 8-8 SEC) will meet for a doubleheader Saturday at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.

Impending weather forecasted for Sunday in Columbia forced the doubleheader Saturday. The Razorbacks opened the series Friday with a 2-1 win over the Gamecocks in a game that saw both teams combine to leave 24 runners on base.

Arkansas starter Hagen Smith struck out 11 batters through six innings of one-run ball Friday, and that was crucial given the performance of the lineup, which was 1-for-19 with runners on.

Junior left-hander Mason Molina (3-0, 3.32 ERA) will need to limit the Gamecocks in similar fashion in the start during Game 1, while junior righty Brady Tygart (3-1, 2.59 ERA) will start the second game for Arkansas. The Hogs used four pitchers Friday, with Smith and freshman Gabe Gaeckle likely being the only two arms unavailable Saturday.

“There’s going to be a lot of innings played,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame Saturday. “It’s supposed to be a nice day. Not as warm as today, low 80s instead of 90s, upper 80s, super humid today. We’ll just take it one inning at a time, ty to figure out how to get through it and move to the next.”

South Carolina saved ace Eli Jones (3-1, 3.57 ERA) for Game 2 and the Gamecocks have not announced a started yet for the series finale. With Jones on the mound for the first game Saturday, BetSaracen has the Razorbacks as +100 betting underdogs.

