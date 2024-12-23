Arkansas wide receiver availability for Liberty Bowl

When Arkansas released its depth chart for Friday's matchup against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, the wide receiver group looked much different than it did in the regular season.

The usual starting trio of Andrew Armstrong (declared for NFL Draft), Tyrone Broden and Isaiah Sategna (transfer portal) was nowhere to be found, while super senior Isaac TeSlaa, walk-on former pro baseball player Monte Harrison and true freshman CJ Brown were listed as the starters.

Despite not being listed on the official depth chart released by the team, Broden will be available against the Red Raiders, according to head coach Sam Pittman. The super senior from Detroit caught 15 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown in the regular season.

"Broden's had some personal issues as well that we knew about, and so he's been back for the last couple of practices, and so he'll be available," Pittman said Monday.

Pittman did reveal Monday that wide receiver Jordan Anthony, a transfer from Texas A&M, will not be available for the bowl game, due to family issues. The 5-foot-10, 162-pound track athlete caught eight passes for 111 yards and one score this year.

"He's got some family issues at home that are very serious that he needs to be home and taking care of that," Pittman said.

Armstrong (1,140 yards) and Sategna (491 yards) were the top-2 pass catchers on the team for quarterback Taylen Green this year, plus tight end Luke Hasz — who transferred to Ole Miss — led the team with four receiving touchdowns.

With those guys gone, the Hogs will need to see plenty of unproven guys step up against a Texas Tech team that ranks 132nd nationally in pass yards allowed per game (305.3).

"CJ Brown will be one of them," Pittman said Dec. 12. "Monte Harrison will be one of them. Obviously, Isaac TeSlaa is playing in the game... Dazmin James, Krosse Johnson and then Bryce Stephens. I think we're gonna look at Shamar Easter a little bit at wideout as well."

Quarterback Taylen Green, who has thrown for 2,813 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, said there have been plenty of new faces everywhere.

"Everybody's getting their opportunity, and that's what I love," Green said Dec. 17. "And they're stepping up, with new targets like CJ, Monte and Shamar has been looking really good, too. And TeSlaa has been looking amazing, too."

Arkansas and Texas Tech will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.