Ole Miss transfer OL Kavion Broussard commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has earned the commitment of Ole Miss transfer offensive lineman Kavion Broussard, he announced Monday.

A 6-foot-6, 308-pound freshman, Broussard did not make a single appearance for the Rebels in 2024 after choosing them over Mississippi State, Missouri, Miami and others out of high school.

The former three-star prospect is viewed as a versatile lineman with the ability to play at tackle and guard. Broussard chose the Razorbacks over offers from Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Arkansas State, Miami, Marshall and others.

