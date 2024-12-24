Former SEC transfer wide receiver signs with Arkansas

Charlotte transfer wide receiver O'Mega Blake has signed with Arkansas, the program announced Tuesday.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound redshirt junior, Blake caught 32 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. His best performance came against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 23, when he made five grabs for 205 yards and three scores.

According to Pro Football Focus, Blake finished the 2024 season with a 74.7 offensive grade, a 77.5 pass grade and 52.7 run-block grade on 373 snaps.

Before joining the 49ers, Blake spent three seasons at South Carolina, where he hauled in 20 catches for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He had a five-catch, 86-yard outing against the then-No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs during the 2023 sesason.

