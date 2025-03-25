How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Missouri State

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-2, 2-1 SEC) will host the Missouri State Bears (10-12, 3-0 MVC) on Tuesday evening for a midweek matchup at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
Arkansas has won 19 straight games at home and it is off to the best 25-game start in program history. The Razorbacks received a bump up to No. 2 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings Monday following a series sweep of South Carolina over the weekend.
Missouri State swept Bradley over the weekend to open Missouri Valley Conference play. The Bears lost, 3-2, to Arkansas State last Tuesday in a midweek bout in Jonesboro (Ark.).
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Colin Fisher will start for the Razorbacks after he pitched two scoreless frames with four strikeouts and no hits allowed in a start against Oral Roberts last Wednesday. Junior lefty Jason Schaaf will start for Missouri State. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits against Arkansas State last week.
The Razorbacks have won 18 consecutive midweek contests. Arkansas is 59-30 all-time against Missouri State, including a 37-15 record in games played in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Razorbacks are 21-11 overall and 13-8 at Baum-Walker Stadium against the Bears.
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (23-2, 4-1 SEC) vs. Missouri State Bears (10-12, 3-0 MVC)
When: Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium - Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network+ / Watch ESPN (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
Starting Pitchers
Missouri State – RHP Jason Schaaf (0-0, 9.64 ERA)
Arkansas – LHP Colin Fisher (3-0, 2.63 ERA)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
--------------
