How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Tennessee (Fay. Super Regional)

FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (47-13) can punch their ticket to the College World Series with a win over the Tennessee Volunteers (46-18) in Game 2 of the Fayetteville Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium on Sunday.
Junior righty and Batesville native Gage Wood will get the ball for the Hogs against SEC Pitcher of the Year Liam Doyle, who will have redemption on his mind from both Saturday's loss as well as the last time Doyle faced Arkansas on May 16.
The Hogs tagged Doyle for a season high six earned runs and pounded out 11 hits against the soon-to-be MLB top 10 pick. Wood surrendered two earned runs and seven hits in three innings during his start the following day against the Vols, but the Razorbacks went on to win 8-4 to take their final regular season series.
In another stellar combined two-hit performance – though both hits were home runs – Saturday on the mound in Game 1, lefty Zach Root struck out six batters, allowing one earned run and one hit in seven frames.
Pitching the final two innings in relief, Gabe Gaeckle worked around a one-out ninth inning home run by Tennessee first baseman Andrew Fischer and got Dalton Bargo swinging to shut the door, securing the 4-3 victory and the Razorbacks' third win over the Vols in 2025.
"What a well-pitched game by both teams," Arkansas head Coach Dave Van Horn said. "I mean, (Marcus) Phillips. He was throwing that sinker and we were hitting into double plays. Zach was outstanding, Gaeckle was outstanding. Just a real pitcher’s duel."
Below are details on how to watch Sunday's matchup between Arkansas and Tennessee, plus the betting odds and player props via BetSaracen and starting pitchers.
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (46-13) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (46-17)
When: Sunday June 8 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium – Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: ESPN (Tom Hart, Kyle Peterson, Chris Burke)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
Starting Pitchers
Arkansas – RHP Gage Wood (3-1, 5.33 ERA)
Tennessee – LHP Liam Doyle (10-3, 2.84 ERA)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Money Line
- Arkansas: +100
- Tennessee: -130
Run Line
- Arkansas: +1.5 (-190)
- Tennessee: -1.5 (+145)
Total Runs
- O/U 10.5 (+100 Arkansas/-130 Tennessee)
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Arkansas and Tennessee combined for over 3.5 doubles (-110)
- Arkansas over 8.5 left on base and Tennessee over 9.5 left on base (+275)
- Arkansas to win and over 2.5 home runs (+325)
- Arkansas over 9.5 total hits and Tennessee over 9.5 total hits (+275)
- Charles Davalan and Wehiwa Alot each over 0.5 singles (+115)
(Alternate lines, spreads, team totals and player props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
--------------