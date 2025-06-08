How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Tennessee (Fay. Super Regional)

FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (47-13) can punch their ticket to the College World Series with a win over the Tennessee Volunteers (46-18) in Game 2 of the Fayetteville Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium on Sunday.

Junior righty and Batesville native Gage Wood will get the ball for the Hogs against SEC Pitcher of the Year Liam Doyle, who will have redemption on his mind from both Saturday's loss as well as the last time Doyle faced Arkansas on May 16.

The Hogs tagged Doyle for a season high six earned runs and pounded out 11 hits against the soon-to-be MLB top 10 pick. Wood surrendered two earned runs and seven hits in three innings during his start the following day against the Vols, but the Razorbacks went on to win 8-4 to take their final regular season series.

In another stellar combined two-hit performance – though both hits were home runs – Saturday on the mound in Game 1, lefty Zach Root struck out six batters, allowing one earned run and one hit in seven frames.

Pitching the final two innings in relief, Gabe Gaeckle worked around a one-out ninth inning home run by Tennessee first baseman Andrew Fischer and got Dalton Bargo swinging to shut the door, securing the 4-3 victory and the Razorbacks' third win over the Vols in 2025.

"What a well-pitched game by both teams," Arkansas head Coach Dave Van Horn said. "I mean, (Marcus) Phillips. He was throwing that sinker and we were hitting into double plays. Zach was outstanding, Gaeckle was outstanding. Just a real pitcher’s duel."

Below are details on how to watch Sunday's matchup between Arkansas and Tennessee, plus the betting odds and player props via BetSaracen and starting pitchers.