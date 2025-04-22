How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Little Rock

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (34-7, 13-5 SEC) are set to host the Little Rock Trojans on Tuesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium for the first of two midweek bouts in Fayetteville.

Arkansas dropped its second straight SEC series over the weekend to Texas A&M, which took 2-of-3 games over the Razorbacks in an inclement-weather-riddled set. Little Rock has played much better as of late and is 8-2 in its last 10 games with a win at Ole Miss.

Since 1960, the Razorbacks own a 23-2 overall record against in-state teams, which includes a 5-2 mark against Little Rock. Arkansas is already 3-0 against Natural State programs this season.

Sophomore right-hander Tate McGuire will get the start against the Trojans, his fourth start of the season and 12 appearance overall. So far, the Missouri native has amassed a 4.64 ERA in 21.1 IP with 20 strikeouts, six walks and 18 hits allowed.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to stream.