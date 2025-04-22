How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Little Rock

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (34-7, 13-5 SEC) are set to host the Little Rock Trojans on Tuesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium for the first of two midweek bouts in Fayetteville.
Arkansas dropped its second straight SEC series over the weekend to Texas A&M, which took 2-of-3 games over the Razorbacks in an inclement-weather-riddled set. Little Rock has played much better as of late and is 8-2 in its last 10 games with a win at Ole Miss.
Since 1960, the Razorbacks own a 23-2 overall record against in-state teams, which includes a 5-2 mark against Little Rock. Arkansas is already 3-0 against Natural State programs this season.
Sophomore right-hander Tate McGuire will get the start against the Trojans, his fourth start of the season and 12 appearance overall. So far, the Missouri native has amassed a 4.64 ERA in 21.1 IP with 20 strikeouts, six walks and 18 hits allowed.
Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to stream.
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (34-7, 13-5 SEC) vs. Little Rock Trojans (18-20, 7-7 OVC)
When: Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network+ / Watch ESPN (Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
Starting Pitchers
Little Rock – RHP Zach Busick (1-0, 6.75 ERA)
Arkansas – RHP Tate McGuire (2-2, 4.64 ERA)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Moneyline/Spread
- Arkansas: -1600
- UALR: +600
Run Line
TBA
Over/Under
TBA
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Charles Davalan and Kuhio Aloy combined OVER 1.5 RBIs and OVER 1.5 extra base hits (+160)
- Logan Maxwell OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBIs (+115)
- Charles Davalan and Wehiwa Aloy each OVER 0.5 singles (+115)
- Arkansas Razorbacks to win and Wehiwa Aloy OVER 0.5 home runs (+210)
- Zane Becker OVER 0.5 hits and OVER 0.5 RBIs (+275)
--------------