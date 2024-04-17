FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-5, 12-3 SEC) will look to win their 25th straight game at Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday in the second matchup of a two-game midweek series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-12, 9-9 Big 12).

Arkansas came back from a seven-run deficit Tuesday to earn a 9-8 walk-off win over the Red Raiders courtesy of a pinch-hit RBI sacrifice fly out in the bottom of the ninth from freshman Nolan Souza.

RECAP: Arkansas erases seven-run deficit to walk off Texas Tech

"Just proud of our guys," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "They rallied and just kept going and found a way to win against a team that can really hit. We’ve got our hands full again tomorrow."

The Razorbacks will be putting their perfect 8-0 record in midweek games this season on the line with freshman left-hander Colin Fisher getting the start on the mound Wednesday. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Noble, Oklahoma, Fisher owns a 6-1 record and a 1.96 ERA across 23.0 innings pitched this season.

Texas Tech has not announced a starting pitcher for Wednesday's matchup yet. The Red Raiders' lineup had 13 hits against the Hogs on Tuesday, including five from right fielder Austin Green.

Below are details on how to watch Wednesday's matchup, plus betting odds via BetSaracen and the pitching matchup.