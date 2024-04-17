How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Texas Tech (Game 2)
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-5, 12-3 SEC) will look to win their 25th straight game at Baum-Walker Stadium on Wednesday in the second matchup of a two-game midweek series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-12, 9-9 Big 12).
Arkansas came back from a seven-run deficit Tuesday to earn a 9-8 walk-off win over the Red Raiders courtesy of a pinch-hit RBI sacrifice fly out in the bottom of the ninth from freshman Nolan Souza.
RECAP: Arkansas erases seven-run deficit to walk off Texas Tech
"Just proud of our guys," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said postgame. "They rallied and just kept going and found a way to win against a team that can really hit. We’ve got our hands full again tomorrow."
The Razorbacks will be putting their perfect 8-0 record in midweek games this season on the line with freshman left-hander Colin Fisher getting the start on the mound Wednesday. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound native of Noble, Oklahoma, Fisher owns a 6-1 record and a 1.96 ERA across 23.0 innings pitched this season.
Texas Tech has not announced a starting pitcher for Wednesday's matchup yet. The Red Raiders' lineup had 13 hits against the Hogs on Tuesday, including five from right fielder Austin Green.
Below are details on how to watch Wednesday's matchup, plus betting odds via BetSaracen and the pitching matchup.
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-5, 12-3 SEC) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (26-12, 9-9 Big 12)
When: Wednesday, April 17 at 4:00 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network/Watch ESPN (Karl Ravech and Kyle Peterson)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
Arkansas team stats: Click here
Texas Tech team stats: Click here
BetSaracen Odds
Money Line
- Arkansas (-200)
- Texas Tech (+170)
Double R Props
- Colin Fisher over 5.5 hits allowed and over 6.5 strikeouts (+275)
- Cooper Dossett over 1.5 strikeouts and over 19.5 pitches (+210)
- Ben McLaughlin over 1.5 hits and over 0.5 doubles (+210)
- Arkansas team over 9.5 hits and over 8.5 hits allowed (+175)
- Peyton Holt over 0.5 runs and over 0.5 RBIs (+300)
- Jared Sprague-Lott over 0.5 stolen bases and over 0.5 runs (+400)
(Alternate lines, spreads, team totals and player props are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
Starting Pitchers
Arkansas:
SP: Colin Fisher (6-1, 1.96 ERA)
Texas Tech:
SP: TBA