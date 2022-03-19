 How to Watch, Bracket: Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball vs. New Mexico State Aggies - 2022 NCAA Tournament
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-19 09:23:18 -0500') }} basketball

How to Watch, Bracket: Arkansas hoops vs. New Mexico State (NCAA Tourney)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Arkansas has reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

4-seed Arkansas (26-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 12-seed New Mexico State (27-6, 14-4 WAC)

The Basics

Location: KeyBank Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Tip off: 7:40 p.m. CT

How to Watch/Listen

TV: TNT (link to watch online)
On the call: Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Evan Washburn
Local Radio: Razorback Sports Network
National Radio: Westwood One (Scott Graham, Jon Crispin)
Sirius/XM/internet: 136/203/966

Projections

-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -6.5
-- O/U: 138
-- ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 86.7% chance to win, favored by 12.4
-- Bart Torvik: Arkansas has 72% chance to win, favored by 5.7 (proj. score: 73-67)

PREVIEW PRESSERS

WEST REGION

FULL BRACKET

