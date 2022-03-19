How to Watch, Bracket: Arkansas hoops vs. New Mexico State (NCAA Tourney)

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas has reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

4-seed Arkansas (26-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 12-seed New Mexico State (27-6, 14-4 WAC)

The Basics Location: KeyBank Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Tip off: 7:40 p.m. CT How to Watch/Listen TV: TNT (link to watch online)

On the call: Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Evan Washburn

Local Radio: Razorback Sports Network

National Radio: Westwood One (Scott Graham, Jon Crispin)

Sirius/XM/internet: 136/203/966 Projections -- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -6.5

-- O/U: 138

-- ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 86.7% chance to win, favored by 12.4

-- Bart Torvik: Arkansas has 72% chance to win, favored by 5.7 (proj. score: 73-67)

PREVIEW PRESSERS

WEST REGION

FULL BRACKET