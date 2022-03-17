How to Watch, Bracket: Arkansas hoops vs. Vermont (NCAA Tourney)
Arkansas concludes the regular season Saturday morning. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...
4-seed Arkansas (25-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 13-seed Vermont (28-5, 17-1)
The Basics
Location: KeyBank Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Tip off: 8:20 p.m. CT
How to Watch/Listen
TV: TNT (link to watch online)
On the call: Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Evan Washburn
Local Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)
National Radio: Westwood One (Scott Graham, Jon Crispin)
Sirius/XM/internet: 136/203/966
Projections
-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -5
-- O/U: 139
-- ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 61.6% chance to win, favored by 3.0
-- Bart Torvik: Arkansas has 68% chance to win, favored by 4.6 (proj. score: 71-67)