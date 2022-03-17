 How to Watch, Bracket: Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball vs. Vermont Catamounts - 2022 NCAA Tournament
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 09:48:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

How to Watch, Bracket: Arkansas hoops vs. Vermont (NCAA Tourney)

Arkansas takes on Vermont in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Arkansas takes on Vermont in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. (BRIAN JENKINS/For the FREE PRESS-Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas concludes the regular season Saturday morning. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup...

4-seed Arkansas (25-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 13-seed Vermont (28-5, 17-1)

The Basics

Location: KeyBank Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)
Tip off: 8:20 p.m. CT

How to Watch/Listen

TV: TNT (link to watch online)
On the call: Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, Evan Washburn
Local Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)
National Radio: Westwood One (Scott Graham, Jon Crispin)
Sirius/XM/internet: 136/203/966

Projections

-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -5
-- O/U: 139
-- ESPN BPI: Arkansas has 61.6% chance to win, favored by 3.0
-- Bart Torvik: Arkansas has 68% chance to win, favored by 4.6 (proj. score: 71-67)

