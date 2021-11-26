How to Watch: Football vs. Missouri, Soccer at Rutgers

A pair of Arkansas teams will take the field Friday to play huge games for their respective programs. Here's everything you need to know to watch both of them...

The Basics

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CT

How to Watch/Listen

TV: CBS (link for online stream)

Radio: Razorback Sports Network (TuneIn / Razorback Gameday App)

Sirius/XM/Internet: 84/84/84

Projections

-- Vegas spread: Arkansas, -14.5

-- O/U: 62.5

-- ESPN FPI: Arkansas has 82.7% chance to win

-- SP+: Arkansas has 71% chance to win, favored by 9.4 (proj. score: 34-25)

-- Sagarin: Arkansas has 75% chance to win, O/U 68.19

What's at Stake

With a win, Arkansas would finish 8-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play. It would be the Razorbacks' most regular-season wins since 2011 and just the second time in 10 years they've finished .500 or better in conference games.